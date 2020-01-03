Correct and Incorrect Ways to Smoke Hemp Flowers

Hemp flowers are known to carry chemical compounds that do a lot for the body from relieving pain to stress reduction. There are various ways of taking this medical remedy which includes smoking. The means of use include smoking, which is the most common, vaping, and taking it orally. One thing about smoking hemp flowers is that nobody taught us the right way to do it.

Most hemp users assume that the longer you keep the smoke in your lungs, the more the contents are absorbed by the body. This theory doesn’t seem right because the lungs take in about 95% of the content in less than a second. There are correct ways to inhale marijuana, and if you follow them adequately, you will enjoy your medication more as it will be more effective. If you smoke it in the wrong way, you might end up wasting your precious bud.

Incorrect Ways:

(i.) Holding in the smoke

It is a widespread belief that marijuana has more effect on you when you hold it in. When you do this, you are only depriving your body of oxygen. The surface area of your lungs is big enough to absorb the hemp contents in milliseconds. If you hold in the smoke, you are letting some harmful substances overstay in your lungs, which might cause health issues.

(ii.) Taking Huge Puffs

Some people like filling their lungs with the smoke so that they feel higher. This way is wrong because as you inhale, your body will absorb a sizeable fraction of it, but as you exhale, a lot of medication is wasted. You are also putting yourself at risk of choking when taking huge puffs. The heat from the smoke is not healthy and it can irritate the trachea and lungs.

Correct Ways:

(i.) Take small puffs

For the hemp to be active, you should first draw the smoke into your mouth, and then push it down as you inhale fresh air. This allows your lungs to receive oxygen while at the same time receiving the marijuana compounds. It also helps to cool the smoke as it goes into your lungs. Retailers should try and advise their clients on how to take a puff properly. Also, if you are interested in wholesale services, sign up for the Berkshire CBD hemp flower wholesale program today. When smoking, try waiting for a minute or two after each puff for the best results. The idea is to fill two-thirds of your lungs with marijuana and a third of fresh air.

(ii.) Puff pattern

You should have a pattern for your puffs to make sure that you take the right amount and to let it all be consumed. After you draw the smoke into your mouth, take a slow breath of fresh air and count four seconds, then wait for two seconds and release as you count four seconds. This will push the medication throughout the surface area of your lungs.

Conclusion

Smoking hemp flowers in the right way makes a significant difference compared to smoking without knowledge. You will save on your marijuana budget because you smoke less to get more effects when you do it the right way. It is essential to smoke your hemp buds in the right way if you want it to relieve your pain or ailment effectively.