Cost Effective, Stylish Screening and Shading Solutions for the Modern Home

Stand Alone Awnings

If you are like most Australians, you love the sun, yet when it comes to rest and relaxation on the patio, you ideally want to have a choice of whether or not to have the sun streaming down. Permanent shading in the form of a separate roof does offer you constant shade, yet we don’t always want to be shielded from the sun’s rays , and with a motorised folding arm awning, you can have the best of both worlds. In those early winter mornings, you might fancy drinking your coffee in the sun, while the heat of the summer demands complete shading, and with a fully automated folding arm awning that is made to measure, you get to choose exactly how much – or how little – sunlight to allow through.

Not everyone’s terrace backs onto the house, and if you have a small oasis somewhere in your garden that requires shading, there are centre post units that can effectively span the area. The supplier would be well-versed with the many different ways to cover an area, and there isn’t a terrace they can’t accommodate. In former times, we were somewhat limited in colour and patterns for the awning fabric, but today’s catalogue is extensive and includes a range of plain colours and patterns, so there is something to suit every environment.

Terrace Screening

With a tailor made awning in place, your overhead shading is taken care of, and with a range of attractive roller blinds, you can create a pleasant area that is sheltered from the wind, and with established suppliers of outdoor blinds in Melbourne, all it takes to make contact is an online search. There are no off the shelf solutions for garden shading and screening, and depending on the area to be protected, there are a number of attractive, clear PVC blinds that allow enough natural light through, minus the wind and rain, of course. With the right combination of roller blinds, you can actually create a separate room, which can be used year round, and whether you prefer a hand cranked model or a fully motorised unit, the choice is entirely yours.

Clear PVC Screening

If you have an impressive view from your terrace, the last thing you want to do is block it from sight, and this is one of the reasons why clear PVC roller blinds are a popular choice. We all love to watch the kids playing in the back yard, and having transparent roller blinds does not compromise your visibility in any way. While you could scour the shopping malls and garden centres, searching for the right type of screening, it is a much better idea to call up your local screening expert, and have him pop round and show you their impressive range of shading and screening products, and with his professional advice, you can be sure that the screening will be more than adequate for your needs.

Sun Blinds

With a made to measure awning in place, your patio will always be a comfortable place to relax, and you can always add some matching roller blinds for the windows, to give you some interior shading that will protect your carpets and furniture from the harmful rays of the sun. Small windows would not require a motorised solution, and as the blinds are made to measure, you can be sure of a perfect fit. With all the rear windows in matching colours, your terraced area will be complemented and you can block out the sun at any time.

Don’t Settle for Anything Less Than the Best

Your home is likely to be the biggest single investment you ever make, and if you are proud of the way your home looks, any shading or screening should reflect this. By opting for the best quality units, you might be paying top prices, but in the long run, quality screening will pay dividends by giving you and your family many years of trouble-free use.

If you haven’t yet browsed a selection of modern awnings and exterior blinds, you might be surprised at the wide range of solutions on offer, and with a simple Google search, you can be talking to an expert and within a short time, your terrace will be the envy of all your neighbours.