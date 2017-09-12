Could E-Cigarettes Help Women Give up Tobacco for Good?

In Australia, smoking rates among adults aged 18 and over have halved since 1980, but cigarettes remain the leading cause of preventable deaths in the nation. For the past three decades, men have been more likely than women to become daily smokers; however, nevertheless, about 12% of Australian women smoke at least one cigarette per day.

While it’s undeniably great that Australia has made progress and become increasingly smoke-free, there are still millions of smokers in the nation, with women making up a fair portion of them. Unfortunately, addiction favours no gender, and despite the fact that we all know the potential consequences of our habit, we just can’t seem to put down the cigarettes for good.

However, the e cigarette could help put an end to tobacco-based cigarettes because they don’t require you to give up your addiction. Plus, even though e-cigs contain nicotine, most experts agree that they’re likely a safer alternative to cigarettes, though more research is required admittedly.

How Can a Fake Cigarette Help Smokers Quit Real Cigarettes?

It almost seems counterproductive to swap one form of nicotine for another, but people have been using aids such as nicotine gum and patches for years as the first step towards ending their addiction. However, patches and gum are ineffective for those who just can’t let go of the habit of inhaling and exhaling smoke, which is why e-cigarettes might be a better quitting aid.

With an e-cig, you can still put something that resembles a cigarette into your mouth to enact real smoking, but you don’t inhale any tar or thousands of the dangerous chemicals found in cigarettes. While nobody is claiming that e-cigs are a 100% safe way to smoke, most people agree that they’re less damaging to your health than their traditional counterpart.

Moreover, e-cigarettes can help you quit for good if you make a plan from the offset. It’s crucial to ween yourself off e-cigs slowly, just as is usually recommended for real cigarettes. However, if you gradually reduce the strength of your e-cig and your usage, there’s no reason why e-cigs can’t be a stepping stone to giving up nicotine for good.

Never Give up Giving up

In addition to e-cigarettes being an effective quitting aid, they’re also a better alternative to cigarettes for the following reasons:

• E-cig users don’t emit carbon dioxide when exhaling vapour.

• By switching to e-cigarettes, you can stop littering the floor with cigarette butts.

• E-cigs don’t make you smell like a smoker.

• You could save thousands of dollars every year by switching to e-cigs.

• E-cigarettes are available in a broad range of flavours.

If you have ambitions to lead a healthier lifestyle by giving up cigarettes, you ought to consider transitioning to a smoke-free way of life by first switching to e-cigarettes. Six months from now, you might be nicotine-free thanks to quitting with e-cigs.