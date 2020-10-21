Could Moving Overseas Be the Right Move for Your Career?

Right now, many of us are struggling for work. No matter how secure your job may have seemed at the start of the year, the coronavirus and Covid-19 pandemic could have turned everything on its head, resulting in your company no longer existing at all, you having been made redundant, or you having to work for a lower salary or reduced hours. It’s not all too surprising that many of us are reevaluating our careers and wondering whether something different could be better for us. Some of us are looking for more secure and consistently in demand forms of work. Some of us have simply had sufficient time to reflect on our careers while isolating and have decided we’d like to just head in a different direction for our own satisfaction. Many of us are even broadening our horizons and are considering a move overseas. Now, if this is something you’re considering, it’s important to take multiple factors into consideration first. Here are a few.

Why Are You Considering Moving?

First, you need to consider why you want to move so far at all. If you’re disheartened by the availability of work in your desired field in your chosen area, is this because there isn’t ever work of that kind in your area, or is it because the work isn’t available due to the pandemic? If the work isn’t ever available (for example, you want to be a ski instructor and there’s no snow or ski resorts in your country), a move is a reasonable consideration. However, if the work isn’t available due to the pandemic, chances are this industry is being affected all over the world, no matter what country. It’s unlikely that you’ll have much more luck elsewhere until the pandemic passes and the industry is back to recruiting on the whole.

Are You Ready for Such a Large Move?

A big move overseas is a lot more hassle than moving from Sydney to Perth. You’re going to have to accept much larger changes on a day to day basis if you go ahead with this. Do you have friends and family in the destination you’re planning on moving to? Are you ready to leave your friends and family who are local to you now behind? Would you be prepared for a change in culture? Would you be prepared to learn a second language? Would you be prepared for a completely different climate? All of these factors can have a profound impact on your happiness, so you need to make sure that you will adapt and be happy in your new chosen destination.

Can You Afford the Move?

Moving overseas can be expensive. Are you ready to fork out that amount of money in the middle of a pandemic? You may have to cover visa costs, flights, transporting your belongings and more. Make sure to weigh up the financial implications of such a huge move.

A move overseas could prove great for you and your career. You just need to make sure that you’ve weighed up all of the different elements of moving and that you’re absolutely certain that it’s something you want to do long term, rather than simply on a whim!