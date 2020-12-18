Could Now Be the Right Time to Move Home?

2020 has been a year of major change, whether you’ve wanted change or not. Usually, we get to largely decide how our year goes. But the 2020 pandemic has seen us having to live our lives in completely different ways to simply abide by the law, keep ourselves and others safe and get by. It’s safe to say that the coranvirus and Covid-19 pandemic has been disastrous. For health. For finances. For general wellbeing. So, it’s not all too surprising that, now the year is coming to a close, many of us really want to turn a fresh leaf. We want change. We want a more positive 2021. It’s not, again, all too surprising that many of us are looking into moving home. Now, there are countless reasons for this besides a sheer fresh start. Maybe you live in a capital or major city and are paying extortionate prices without the benefit of actually being able to do anything in these places. Maybe you and the people you live with haven’t got on too well throughout lockdown periods and you want to live alone going forward. Whatever your reason for wanting to move, is now a really good time to move?

Make Moving Safe

If you do decide to move, it’s time to consider how you can do so safely. We’re all aware by now that you shouldn’t be in contact with other people who are not inside your bubble. Moving inevitably involves the help of a number of people, so you need to consider how you can engage with them without getting close to them.

Have Virtual Viewings – when first viewing properties, it’s good to attend virtual viewings. These give you a good idea of what the property is like. Then, if you like it, you can attend a real viewing. Just make sure to wear a mask, avoid touching things and keep two metres away from the estate agent while viewing.

Use Removal Services – few people would be able to move everything they own themselves. So this is where Furniture Removalists come in useful. Just make sure that everyone is wearing masks and leave them to do their work.

Consider Your Finances

Now isn’t the most financially stable time. Many of us have uncertain incomes due to coronavirus and Covid-19 restrictions making it particularly difficult for a host of companies to operate. Remember that moving is a relatively costly process. Often, you need a deposit and first month’s rent available for renting. If you’re buying, you need to put down a huge mortgage deposit. Question whether spending this amount of money right now is a logical thing to do. For some of us, it will be. For others, it may be better to hold off on the move if possible.

These are just a few suggestions that could help you to decide whether now is the right time to move or not. Hopefully, they come in useful for you!