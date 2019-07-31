Could tech bring greater equality to the world of trading?

The world of trading has not, typically, been a realm for women. Indeed, one estimate suggested that only five per cent of traders across the world are female.

Yet, developments in technology might force a change to the macho world of money.

Experts IG, which trades forex, cryptocurrency and other assets, have cast their eyes forward to 2069 to see what the world will be like in 50 years.

Its research offers a number of predictions – the most eye catching of which is that thought-powered trading could allow people to open and close positions with their minds.

It states: “It might sound like the stuff of science fiction, but thought-powered trading, hardware-induced neural stimulation and brain-to-brain communication have already been subject to extensive research by academics and commercial entities.”

Why might this help women? Scientific studies have shown that – despite being a male-dominated industry – women actually have a better temperament for this pursuit that will be especially relevant in a world where our brains are directly connected to financial decision making.

For example, UK-based financial adviser Hargreaves Lansdown carried out a study over three years between 2014 and 2017 to test the differences between the genders.

It discovered that female clients performed better than men by 0.81% – a trend that would’ve earned them 25% more over a 30-year period.

The study found that women were more likely to hold a diverse portfolio and less likely to risk too much money on a single asset or make a risky choice in the first place.

Emma Sinclair, an ex Rothschild banker, analysed studies and highlighted five assertions – all of which suggest that women are well-suited to a world of thought-powered trading.

They were:

1. Men take longer to admit when they’ve made an error and hate to be wrong

2. Women are less likely to panic and react better in a crisis

3. Women find it easier to turn down bad trades

4. Women question things they are unsure of and stick to a plan

5. Women are less likely to rush into something they don’t understand

All five traits could be key in a world where emotions matter and, if IG is right, then we’re on course for that world.

