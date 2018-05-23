Cover Your Business From All Angles

Legalities

You protect your home, your car, your family, but how well are you protecting your business? A business is a long term investment, and one that can go wrong at literally any point. It’s not to be taken lightly, yet people get so complacent with the way in which it’s ran, which can often lead to mistakes. There are many different angles that you need to cover your business from, some of which we’re going to talk about today. If you’re worried for your business, or just feel as though it needs that extra helping hand, here’s what we think you can do.

The legalities is the first thing we need to talk about, as a lot of business owners seem to feel as though they’re exempt from the troubles of the law. However, it’s not just the law, it’s the public view of the company that could be affected. So, the first thing you need to do is make sure you have a good commercial lawyer on hand should anything ever go wrong. The main troubles a business usually has with the law is to do with things such as taxes, employment law, and issues that might have happened within the workplace. Litigation and liquidation are others, and we could keep going on. But just because you feel as though your business is floating along fine, don’t be fooled. At a moments notice, someone could be on your case about something you’ve done wrong, no matter how careful you have been. Troubles with your taxes is something you definitely want to try and avoid. Not only can it get you in trouble with the law, but the hit your finances can take because of it can be terrible.

Employee Protection

Your employees should always be protected, even potential employees should. From the moment that they walk into your office for the interview, until their very last day, you need to make sure they’re protected. One, is from harm and bad treatment within the workplace. Harm in particular is something you need to be mindful of, especially if you run a warehouse. If, god forbid, an accident did happen at work and you hadn’t covered all of the health and safety basics, then your business could be fined well into the thousands. If they’re being mistreated at work, this can also lead to a bit of trouble through cases such as harassment in the workplace. Always manage your managers, and always have your employees best interests at heart.

Financial Burdens

Nobody likes a financial burden, but a business is a walking potential one. You need to make sure you’ve always got something to fall back on. So, for example, if you’ve got debts that you know need paying, stop paying yourself! It’s as simple as that, but some business owners get greedy. Taking dividends is what you deserve, but if your business is crying out for the money more, then you need to learn to give what you can, and take as little as you can.