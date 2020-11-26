Covid-19 Side Hustle: Easy & Profitable Hustles You Can Start From Home

The pandemic has made it harder to earn money. With millions of people finding themselves unemployed, it’s scary thinking about what’s next and how it might be you who doesn’t have a job. With that in mind, it’s never been a better time to start a side hustle. Not only can you make supplementary income, but you’ve got more time on your hands to focus on getting the idea off the ground. The only issue is choosing a concept since lots of industries have been affected by Covid-19. Thankfully, many are thriving, and some of them you can do at home!

Video Editing

If you have video editing skills, you’re in luck. The tech industry has skyrocketed in recent months, leaving people searching for editors who can professionally put together content that ranks highly. According to CNBC, you can earn as much as $100 and $3,200 to edit everything from social media videos to event footage, which is a decent chunk of change. Plus, you can mix video editing with blogging to promote your services and raise awareness of your side hustle. Blogging and web design are also areas you can lean on if you have the skills.

Making & Delivering Food

Supermarkets are experiencing demand as they have never seen before, and it’s almost Christmas! However, the increase in shoppers, online and in-store, leaves a gap open for savvy entrepreneurs who can cook and deliver meals and sweet treats. Why? It’s because the chains can’t keep up with the number of orders, meaning some people have to wait weeks before an online delivery slot opens up. By transitioning into the food sector, you can take advantage of the new niche within the market and leverage consumer demand to make money. All you need is a stand-up mixer and a full tank of gas!

Cosmetics

Creating and selling goods is an age-old side hustle that works. But, being stuck in the house means that people are looking for health-related products, rather than the usual fashion or household goods. The state of the cosmetics industry proves this beyond doubt. So, making your own natural and organic creams and lotions could be a way to enter the market and benefit from the demand. Anything that is relatively cheap and effective, and that targets problem Covid areas, such as a lack of vitamin D, is bound to be a hit with your local and online communities.

Tutoring

Although kids are back at school in some states, it’s clear that parents aren’t particularly sure whether to send them back full-time. That means children’s education suffers, and that’s something that can’t happen. Thankfully, if you have teaching experience, you can plug the gap by offering to tutor students remotely. All it takes is a device with an internet connection and you can do it from anywhere in the world. Plus, you don’t have to be a teacher. For example, people who train staff for corporate businesses are educators.

It’s about using your transferable skills and concentrating them on specialist subjects. That’s how you create a profitable Covid-19 side hustle.