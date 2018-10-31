Decorating Your Hotel For A Cosy Christmas

Display a tree

If you own a hotel; now is the time of the year where you will either start to get really busy or you will have a little dry spell. When it comes to the festive season many people like to go away for a while to enjoy the freedom of not having to cook and to enjoy the sights and smells of Christmas markets and festive celebrations around the world. If you are looking for a way to make an impression with your guests and boost your business this winter, here are some ways to decorate the space for your guests.

The first thing you can do which is perhaps the most obvious of all is to bring a large tree into the lobby of the hotel and have it on display for everyone to see as they walk through the door. If you have been to a Hospitality Expo you might have seen similar techniques to draw the eye and having something right there in the middle of the foyer will send a festive message and set the tone for the rest of their stay. You could even leave a bauble in every room of the hotel and invite your guests to come down and add it to the tree during their stay!

Hang lights from the ceiling

In the main lobby of the hotel you will likely have quite high ceilings and you can easily make the most of these high ceilings by hanging some lights on there to make the area feel like a sky full of stars. It can add an air of magic to the space right away and it will look incredibly Christmassy.

Create a Santa’s grotto for kids

If you have a spare room anywhere in the main area of the hotel, now can be a perfect time to change things up and create a stunning Santa’s grotto for the children who come to stay throughout December. You can make a door out of cardboard which resembles a giant candy cane, bring in lots of red and green sheets to cover the walls and have a Santa who will be there for kids to tell him their wishes.

Have a cosy seating area

If you have a lounge area in the main part of the hotel you can play around with it over the next few months to create the ultimate cosy seating area for families when they are having an evening drink. You can include a couple of large blankets to shield from the cold, some thick cushions and a footstool or two for the ideal cosy spot for people to enjoy after a cold day out in the world.

Hang stockings by the fire

For those of you who have a fireplace in your main area you can make it feel like a family home by hanging some stockings on there with the names of your staff members to make it feel more personal. It can be a really cute idea and it will just add that extra layer of homeliness to the hotel to make people feel as if they aren’t missing out on that Christmas spirit.

Give small advent gifts to guests

For a bit of festive cheer for all of your guest to enjoy, you can have a little thing going throughout December where you put a small chocolate bear, Santa or reindeer on their pillows every day as a sort of hotel advent calendar. Again this can be a super cute way to add a bit to festive cheer and make people feel as ready for Christmas as physically possible.

Create an outdoor display

For those of you who have a large gardens or a grand entryway with some lovely pillars and big features in the space, why not go all out this year and have a stunning light display lighting up the sky? You can invest in solar powered lights to save on electricity and have lights hanging all over the building, wrapped around pillars and hung over trees and bushes. It will make your hotel look magical and it can be a truly amazing sight.

Go big or go home

What’s the fun in Christmas if you can’t occasionally go a little bit crazy? Have you ever seen those massive inflatable Santa’s at the store? Well, now is the time to buy one and put him on display! There are two main places you can put Santa on your hotel, either place him on the roof above the main entrance, or have him just outside the door to greet guests as they come to stay with you. This decoration is bound to get a laugh and it will be a great talking point for you and your guests.

Make the space smell spicy

This is a more subtle way to add a bit of that festive atmosphere to the home and it is a method which is incredibly effective. You can either bake some spiced cookies in the kitchen every day and leave them out in the main lobby, or you can buy some spicy winter candles and Reed diffusers and have them around the whole hotel in the main walkways and even in the bathrooms for freshness. This warming scent will make people immediately think of Christmas which is ideal.

Add red and green touches

Red and green are the main colours of the festive season and now is the time to accent the rooms of the hotel with red and green features for maximum effect. You can think about bringing in red or green throws for the beds, tea towels for people to use for a brew and cost cushions for them to snuggle up to at night. You can even think of changing the bedding itself to a bright green or red and this will add that air of festivity to the space as soon as people walk into it.