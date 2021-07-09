Delicate and sensual symbolism of engagement rings

Engagement rings are famous symbols of the love, devotion, and fidelity. The very shape and design of the ring, however, has additional symbolism that many couples incorporate when they design a ring or select the perfect ring to represent their relationship. How did it appear?

The first recorded diamond ring was exchanged in 1477 when Archduke Maximilian presented the token to his betrothed Mary of Burgundy. Prior to that event, engagement rings were either plain metal bands (iron for commoners, while gold and silver were used among royalty) or used less expensive gems.

It is believed that the ancient Romans began the practice of placing the engagement ring on the left ring finger, which they believed contained the “vena amoris” or vein of love, which supposedly connected directly to the heart. Other ancient cultures, including the Egyptians, also used such symbolism, and even today the tradition persists both with engagement rings and wedding bands. In fact, wedding bands are placed first on the left ring finger to be closest to the heart.

Why rings has the shape of the Circle?

Celtic engagement rings are heavily symbolic with family knots and ethnic traditions, while antique rings may be family heirlooms that carry on intimate traditions. Today, many couples choose engagement rings infused with personal symbolism.

Engagement rings are ultimately circles of metal, and the circle is a part of very sacred, symbolic geometry:

Circles have no beginning and no end and thus represent eternity, renewal, wholeness, and perfection.

They are also symbolic of the sun, moon, and planets, bringing together all life, just as an engagement ring brings together the lives of two people.

Today, solitaires are the most popular choice for many couples, but different gems are growing in popularity. Designer engagement rings often have unique elements such as delicate filigree patterns that spell out words or dates, and unique settings can be used to incorporate a couple’s individual tastes for personal symbolism.

The Symbolism of Diamond Engagement rings

Diamonds are formed over the course of millions of years, deep in the Earth’s mantle, under tremendous pressure. There are a few poetic metaphors we can take from that process alone, as it pertains to relationships; a marriage is a partnership that should be unbreakable and enduring under any circumstance. A marriage should come through any challenge stronger and more beautiful than ever.

But even before diamonds were popularized as the romantic engagement gem of choice, they had tremendous symbolism and reverence in ancient civilizations aside from being a representation of enduring love with another. Although diamonds were sometimes used in ancient Roman engagement rings, with the widely held belief that they’d assist in love and harmony when gifted to the bride.

Diamonds are very well known as the strongest and hardest natural minerals. They are the popular choice for engagement rings all over the world, so we’re sharing some symbolism of the stones.

Why do we propose with an Engagement Ring?

Presenting a loved one during a proposal with an engagement ring, whether it be a diamond, gemstone or plain band, has been a standard tradition for many generations before us. This is why many of us give engagement rings.

Another method of incorporating personal symbolism is to create birthstone rings. These gemstone rings may use particular birthstones to represent the bride and groom or the significant dates of their relationship, such as their first meeting, first date, or first kiss. By the way, April babies are lucky enough to call diamonds their birthstone.

After all, doing so, you’re making a promise to love and cherish her always, no matter what. The feelings of certainty, love, connection and significance invoked by this moment can evolve into deep feelings of contentment and happiness.