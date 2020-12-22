Delicious, Yet Simple Wonton Soup!

Is there anything more delicious and satisfying than a hot, steaming bowl of wonton soup? Of course, for many people, it does mean a trip to their closet Asain takeout place. Unless that is you fancy whipping up a batch of your very own, that is? The good news is it’s much easier and faster than you may think. Just keep reading to find out how.

Ingredients:

300g bok choy

225 g minced pork

Sesame oil

White pepper

Salt

Soy sauce

2tbsp Shaoxing wine

1 pack wonton wrappers

1.5 litres chicken stock

1 spring onion

Step 1:

First, wash all your green vegetables. While you are doing that, boil up a large pot of water. Add the vegetables to the water to blanch. This should take around a minute. Once blanched, rinse the bok choy in cold water, squeezing out as much water as possible.

Then take the veg and chop finely with a sharp knife. Alternatively, you can use a food chopper or processor for this step.

Step 2:

The second step is about making the delicious filling for the wantons. Use a metal bowl to mix the chopped vegetables and the pork. Ass a dash or two of soy, sesame oil, salt, and pepper to taste. Then mix in the 2 tbsp of Shaoxing wine.

At this stage, you must get the consistency of the filling correct. You want it to be so thoroughly mixed that it becomes a paste.

Step 3:

Once you have the filling ready, you can begin making the wontons. Make sure you clear a space on your work surface first, as you will want somewhere to keep the finished articles.

To make a wanton grab a wrapper, usually available from an Asian grocery online, or you can make your own if you like. Then dip your finger in water and run it along the edges of the wrapper. This will help it stick when sealed. Then add a small teaspoon of filling to the very middle. Then fold the wrapper and press the sides together so it makes a rectangle. Be careful not to overfill as this will mean your wontons burst when cooking!

Now you can leave them like this, but for an added authentic edge take the two lower corners together and stick them with a dab of water. Then you will get that genuine wonton shape. Repeat this process until you have used up all the filling.

Step 4:

The final step is to make the soup, and it couldn’t be easier. Just take the chicken stock and add a dash of sesame oil, and some salt and pepper and simmer.

At the same time use a large pot of boiling water to cook the wontons. Add them gently to the boiling water to make sure they don’t break. Use a wooden or silicone spoon to stir the pot to prevent them clumping together.

Wait until the wontons float and then boil for an additional 90 seconds, and they should be cooked perfectly. Drain with a slotted spoon. Dish out the soup, add the wontons, garnish with spring onions and serve! Yum!