Denita Wawn appointed first female CEO of Master Builders Australia

The Board of Master Builders Australia has announced its appointment of Mrs Denita Wawn as the new Chief Executive Officer of Master Builders Australia effective 20 March 2017. Mrs Wawn will be Master Builders’ first female CEO in its 127 year history to represent the $200 billion building and construction industry and only the third CEO in thirty years.

In announcing Mrs Wawn’s appointment, the National President of Master Builders, Mr Dan Perkins said, “Denita’s qualities, skills and experience as a highly accomplished industry leader and advocate saw her emerge as the successful candidate from the comprehensive recruitment process undertaken by the Board.”

“The Board is confident that Mrs Wawn’s leadership will see the implementation of its vision for Master Builders as a modern, credible and influential national voice for its more than 32,000 members,” he said.

“Denita has impeccable credentials for success including her wealth of experience spearheading game changing advocacy and industrial relations campaigns at the National Farmers Federation (NFF), and the Australian Hotels Association (AHA),” Dan Perkins said.

This is not the first time Denita Wawn has been the first woman appointed to the position of CEO in a male-dominated industry. In January 2012, Denita became the first female CEO of the Brewers Association of Australia & New Zealand – a position she held for almost 4 years before chairing the Worldwide Brewery Alliance.

“As CEO of the Brewers Association of Australia and New Zealand, Denita implemented a highly successful reputational change strategy at a national and international level,” said Dan Perkins.

“Denita has spent over the past 12 months as General Manager Operations at Master Builders, giving her a strong foundation to understand the issues impacting on Master Builders and our members,” he said.

“The Board is excited by Mrs Wawn’s leadership, her strong grasp of the factors which drive success in industry associations, and her passionate commitment for standing up for the interests of members,” Dan Perkins said.