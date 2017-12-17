Designer Evening Dresses for Party Season

Turn heads this party season in a stunning evening dress from Australian and international designers. You’ll find no shortage of dresses to choose from in this edit of party dresses and elegant evening wear.

From high end designer gowns, to more affordable ready-to-wear party dresses, you’ll find them all at Farfetch.com – here, are our favourites:

Please note: all prices are in Australian dollars and are subject to change by the retailer

Featured Designer Oscar de la Renta rings on, at once revitalised and in line with tradition. Both classic pret-a-porter pieces and sleek, modern ready-to-wear bear a careful artistry that never forgets to put the customer at ease. The intricate designs remain true to the adage of de la Renta’s philosophy that fashion should only enhance the beauty of the wearer, not overshadow it. The Oscar de la Renta collection at Farfetch epitomises the brand’s spirit of delicate femininity. The edit features intricate floral detailing, ethereal fabrics and elaborate adornments. Expect sumptuous shapes and flattering cuts in a palette of eye-catching hues and refined shades exuding a timelessly elegant aesthetic. The red silk appliqué detail gown by Oscar de la Renta is made in the United States from 100% silk. Available from Farfetch.com in US sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12. While most of us will never own one of these beautiful gowns, we can appreciate these Oscar de la Renta creations for the wearable works of art that they are. Click on images to enlarge.