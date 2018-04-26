Designer Fashion Jewellery for Women 2018

Add a dramatic touch to your look with something striking from the latest in fashion jewellery. Find a precious array of perfectly crafted jewels and discover the most exceptional jewellery, including stunning designer rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and much more, available now at Farfetch.

From cheap costume pieces for just 30 Australian dollars, to diamond watches very few can afford (But we can dream can’t we?), this fashion jewellery edit gives you a peak into the world of international designer jewellery for women – the ultimate in fashion accessories!

Starting from the cheapest pieces, to those pieces most of us can only dream about, you’ll find them all online at Farfetch.com where orders are shipped anywhere in the world (including Australia and New Zealand) for a flat fee when you spend AU$215 or more.

Add a touch of class to your look without spending a lot of money with Fefè brooches and pins. Based in Naples, Fefè uses only the finest materials, to produce modern accessories and ready to wear products that balance tradition, innovation, modernity and quality, with value for money.

If value for money is what you’re after (and who isn’t these days), take a look at these pieces by Diesel, Astley Clarke, and Danish designer Maria Black.

The biggest names in fashion produce fashion jewellery that best complements their clothing collections seen on the runways of Europe and the United States. The iconic British fashion designer Alexander McQueen has left a long-lasting legacy of expert craftsmanship, innovation and avant-garde ideas, which re-appear in modern designs.

Crafted with textural embellishments and in opulent tones, Dolce & Gabbana bracelets capture the glamorous appeal of this label. Introduce impact to your look with eye-catching bangles or add a touch of elegance with fine bracelets. Bangles and bracelets from the Italian design team bring the right amount of adornment to any ensemble.

Add interest to your outfit with luxe design Givenchy bracelets. Bracelets from Salvatore Ferragamo capture the Italian brand’s charming approach to its heritage of fine craftsmanship. Bracelets from Saint Laurent bring a sense of nonchalant sophistication to contemporary adornment.

Versace earrings encapsulates polished sophistication. Burnished metals are sculpted into sleek, geometric shapes with minimal embellishments, resulting in a distinctly contemporary look. Earrings from Oscar de la Renta are characterised by bold shapes in jewel hues, alongside supercharged detailing that references the designer’s elegant charm. Vivid pop art shades, metallic accents and bejewelled flourishes lend earrings from Marni a playful feel. Oversized chandelier designs achieve a striking look, highlighting the label’s characteristic attention to form.

Beautiful luxury rings from some of the biggest names in the industry for a bold and brilliant look that will instantly enhance your aesthetic.

These top of the line designer jewellery pieces are more than a fashion accessory, each piece is an investment that will last a lifetime.

RODRIGO OTAZU couture necklace

$19,692* $19,692* This metallic red exquisite couture necklace from Rodrigo Otazu features a signature mix of glamour and roughness, Swarovski crystals in different hues of red, fuchsia and pink and a toggle book clasp fastening. The necklace measures 43cm in circumference.

CHRISTIAN KOBAN Clou diamond watch

$44,812* $44,812* With his parents working for Balenciaga and Nina Ricci, fashion is clearly in Christian Koban’s blood. Since founding his self-titled jewellery label in 2010, Koban’s signature diamond embellished luxury LED watches are a feat in luxury design. This striking stainless steel Clou diamond watch from Christian Koban features sparkling pavé set white diamonds (8.63ct, SI2, H-I), an illuminated date and time display.