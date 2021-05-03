Detox your skin and beauty collection in 3 easy steps

Is your skin breaking out after wearing makeup? Is your makeup bag filled with old products you no longer use? Or is it filled with beauty products you’re not sure are healthy for your skin? If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then it may be time for a beauty collection detox!

Detoxing your beauty collection is a pretty simple task, and the good news is, there are plenty of healthy makeup brands available to help you make the switch to natural skincare products that are better for your skin and the environment.

In our easy 3-step plan to detox your skin and beauty collection, we look at detoxing your makeup bag, getting rid of old products and looking out for nasty ingredients that could be causing you harm.

1. Go minimal with your beauty collection

You can thank Marie Kondo for making decluttering a trend. If your makeup bag is filled to the brim with products you barely ever use (that may even be expired), it’s time to rethink your collection and declutter. Think of your beauty detox as a clean up for your makeup bag.

We accumulate so much stuff, carrying it around when we don’t even use it anymore. So start by going through your products and getting rid of anything that doesn’t serve you anymore. If you can’t remember the last time you’ve used it, chuck it. Anything that you’ve had for years and may have expired, get rid of it. Keep only your favourite products that you use often and absolutely love.

Having a more minimal beauty collection means less clutter. It helps to clear the mind and makes everyday decision-making easier. And, if you choose your products wisely, you really only need a couple of products in your makeup bag!

2. Choose natural-based products

If you’re serious about your beauty collection detox, take a good look at the products you have left. Many conventional skin and makeup products contain harmful ingredients which, over time, may increase toxins in your body and compromise your overall wellbeing.

Some chemicals in makeup and skincare are worse than others, touted as endocrine disruptors, known for disrupting our hormonal system. This can cause a number of health issues so it’s important to know what to look for. These nasties can be found in everything from shampoos, moisturisers, lotions, makeup, perfumes and pretty much anything you put on your skin. The main culprits to look for are:

Parabens – butylparaben, ethylparaben, methylparaben, isobutylparaben and propylparaben.

Synthetic substances and petrochemicals.

Sulphates – sodium lauryl sulphate, sodium coco sulphate, ammonium lauryl sulphate, sodium laureth sulphate, ammonium laureth sulphate.

Talc and bismuth oxychloride.

You might be shocked to discover what ingredients are used in makeup and skincare, but now that you’ve identified the bad guys, you can take the first step to happier and healthier skin and start choosing new products.

Keep your makeup and skincare clean by going for brands that offer 100% natural and organic beauty products like INIKA Organic. This beauty brand is helping to lead the way by delivering great results, without the nasties. They also offer full transparency on their ingredients and their formulas are 100% free from any harmful ingredients, making them better for your skin!

3. Switch to vegan beauty products

Our skin is the largest organ in our body and it absorbs everything we put on it, so we have to be extra careful about the products we use. When it comes to the best ingredients for your skin, plants have the richest sources of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients. And since vegan beauty products contain plant-derived ingredients, you can give your skin the fuel it needs to stay vibrant and youthful. Instead of rubbing harsh chemicals onto your skin that can speed up the ageing process, stick to natural-based, healthy ingredients for your makeup and skincare.

INIKA Organic offer a full range of makeup and skincare only using 100% natural, vegan and 100% cruelty-free ingredients. Packed full of natural ingredients that you’ll instantly recognise like Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Rosehip Oil and Flower Extracts, you will find that they’re kinder to sensitive skin while still delivering a flawless, finished makeup look. Their advanced formulas are free from all animal derived ingredients and synthetic chemicals, making them a great swap-in as part of your beauty collection detox.

For effective and high-quality beauty products that will soon become staples in your minimal beauty collection, INIKA have everything you need. Their certified organic makeup is packed full of natural ingredients that keep your skin happy and healthy. Shop their range today and receive free shipping on all orders over $50!