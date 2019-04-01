Dieting Alone Doesn’t Work

You can’t refute the logic; if you want to lose weight, you need to create a calorie deficit. A quick online search can leave you with a long list of dieting options to achieve your goals. Crash diets, even though they are universally recognised as a dangerous and potentially counterproductive option, are a favourite for anybody who needs to drop a dress size quickly. However, doctors, journalists and nutritionists come together to warn crash dieters that they are putting their health at risk to no benefit. Indeed, while reducing your daily calorie intake can help the body to burn through its fat storage as a mean to produce energy, it can also affect your muscle mass, your cognitive abilities and your bodily functions. Additionally, crash dieters tend to regain the lost weight soon after the end of their depriving meal plan.

Alternatively, you might prefer to opt for a diet that has received public endorsement for its health benefits. The raw vegan diet, for instance, which has been promoted by Gwyneth Paltrow, is often mentioned as a cure for obesity. In theory, a vegan diet is full of goodness, as you’re likely to receive plenty of vitamins and minerals from plants. However, raw food can limit your options considerably, as you can’t eat anything that has not been pasteurised, refined or even cooked. Sie foods, such as potatoes or vegan yoghurt, can’t be consumed raw. In the long term, your body might experience harmful deficits in vitamins and minerals. Other diets have also proven to lead to unhealthy consequences. Similarly, the Keto diet, which reduces carbs, isn’t a long-term success as it also leads to dietary imbalances – as the diet makes it tricky to source the necessary vitamins and minerals.

While these are only some of the most common issues, the findings remain the same for every diet. It can work in the short term, but you can’t deprive your body of essential nutrients in an effort to fit into your summer bikini. Not only can it lead to high health risks, but it’s unlikely to let you enjoy the perfect summer bod for long. The reason is apparent: Dieting isn’t a practical solution for weight management. Instead of thinking in terms of what you need to take off the plate today, you should consider natural ways to improve your lifestyle gradually. Indeed, your lifestyle is the accumulation of choices you make for yourself, whether they relate to your meal or your sleeping habits. Making your body into a capable machine that works for you and brings you closer to your goals is about making weight loss a natural activity.

Finding a new workout buddy

There’s no denying that you need to make sports a regular occurrence if you want to take back control of your body. But is heading to the gym the first thing you want to do after a long day at work? You don’t need to think twice about it. After a hectic day, hitting the treadmill doesn’t rank high on your list of priorities. You’d rather spend a quiet evening watching TV and dreaming of your next holiday. Many fitness trainers agree that finding a workout buddy can help you to stay motivated, even at the worst of times. But in reality, nothing is as simple as that. Have you noticed how easy it can be to send an apologetic Whatsapp message? Ditching your gym appointment takes less than a minute, and you can still bring a smile on your friend’s face with a funny emoji. Instead, if you want to be active every day, no matter what, you need to find a friend you can’t cancel on; a dog! Indeed, dog owners who train their puppy to interact with people from a young age, tend to be fitter than people who don’t have dogs. The reason? With at least 20 minutes walk and play a day with their furry friend, they have a regular workout appointment.

Eliminate toxins the healthy way

The problem with an unhealthy diet is that it can have lasting consequences. Indeed, high fat, alcohol and sugar can clog up your arteries, affect your metabolism and interfere with bodily functions long after you’ve consumed them. Additionally, your body can also absorb a variety of toxins throughout the day, from a variety of sources, which can lead to health imbalance. Cleansing plans, such as from IsaTonic, are designed to help your body to get rid of toxins that affect your health. Cleansing, however, doesn’t only support the elimination of toxins, but it also encourages you to replace unhealthy habits with healthier choices for your situation, which ultimately kickstarts the weight loss process.

Train your body to escape the cravings

One of the most common obstacles that set back your weight management effort is the way you handle cravings. Cravings are a mental phenomenon – aka your brain influences you to consume some types of foods, generally unhealthy. Because they are born in the mind, cravings are not the kind of things you can control with a meal plan only. You need to tap directly into the complexity of the brain to rewire your relationship to food. You’ll be pleased to know that following a healthy food challenge such as the Whole Food for 30 days can help you to eliminate craving behaviours. Indeed, rewiring the brain is all about training a new habit, aka replacing addictive junk food with clean recipes until it becomes an automatism.

Make movement a natural occurrence

The problem with staying active is that it implies regular workouts. But you don’t need a fancy gym studio to move every day. On the contrary, something as simple as walking regularly can make a big difference, not only in your weight loss journey but in your overall health management. A step counter can be a life-changer! It encourages you to become more creative with your daily steps by making you aware of your physical activities. Choosing comfortable shoes can help you to make walking a natural process, whether you’re climbing stairs or walking to work.

Lifestyle changes are praised for significant body transformations. However, giving yourself the chance to improve your lifestyle is a complicated process. Changing your habits takes time. But introducing healthy gestures that have an in-depth impact is a more effective weight management approach than a crash diet!