DIY You Definitely Shouldn’t Do Yourself

Painting The Kitchen Cabinets

Any DIY that you do is encouraged, it’s an enjoyable hobby and talent to have and having a go at anything yourself saves you money, so be proud and have a go. However, there are a few things you should not try to do yourself, and calling the experts in is advised:

Unlike any other painting job, the buildup of cooking grease and finger oils on the surfaces make painting the kitchen cabinets an entirely different job. You’ll need to do some real deep cleaning with a degreasing agent such as diluted TSP and using oil-based paint, fed through a sprayer. This job involves specialised equipment and safety measures that most homeowners don’t realise, so you’re better to get in a skilled painter who knows how to paint cabinets in a timely fashion with beautiful results.

Sink Pipes

Unless you know exactly where the problem is, dismantling pipes can be risky as pipes are complex and very tricky to reassemble. The pipes under the sink are often close to other plumbing components and machinery, such as dishwashers or waste disposals. So, if you don’t have prior experience with dismantling and reassembling pipes, you better leave it to a plumber.

Installing A Dishwasher

Buying a new dishwasher doesn’t necessarily come with someone to install it, so hiring a professional is definitely worth the extra cost as there’s a lot of moving pieces and it could be more trouble than it’s worth. You might need to drill into a cabinet to make holes for the water lines, position the water and electric lines and hook up the water lines, so it’s best to be handled by a professional.

A Broken Fridge

There is never a good time for a fridge or freezer to break down, and while refrigerators don’t usually require as much upkeep and are more durable than other home appliances dishwashers, they are not exempt from damage and daily wear-and-tear. Problems can start from something simple like a broken icemaker or water filter to more severe issues such as overheating. Because the severity of the problems vary, it can be tough deciding whether you should repair it or purchase an entirely new one, so that’s why it’s best to get in the experts from fridgeworks to give their advice.

Removing Walls

If you’re looking to make a larger space, then you might be thinking that knocking down a wall is the best option, however, before you do anything you need to get a professional in to check that the wall isn’t load bearing. If you damage a load-bearing wall, it could have severe consequences like the ceiling caving in which can cause serious injuries.

Installing New Light Fixtures

Installing new light fixtures to save money may seem like a no-brainer, but you do a lot can go wrong when dealing with electrical. You might forget or not know how to turn off the live power to whatever is being worked on meaning there’s a risk that you might get an electric shock.

Wiring anything incorrectly often leads even more repairs that are more costly down the road, especially if walls need to be re-opened up to fix the mistake. A mix of low-voltage and higher-voltage electrical products make electrical wiring even more complicated for a DIY job is it’s better to leave it to an electrician.