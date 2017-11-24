Do You Own Australia’s funniest pet?

Have you ever laughed at your cat unrolling all of the toilet paper? Does your dog ever howl the Stranger Things theme tune in his sleep? Or has your bunny ever taken a nap in an obscure position? If the answer is yes, then this competition is for you. Pawshake is looking for Australia’s Funniest Pet Video of 2017, the country’s first ever award to be presented for a pet video submission.

Pawshake, a trusted community of pet lovers, is calling upon all Aussies to capture the hilarious antics of their beloved pets in order to win one of three pawsitively amazing prizes.

Pawshake firmly believes that as our wonderful fur babies bring so much joy and happiness to our lives, it would only be fair to reward their loving human companions, and the owner who submits the funniest pet video will win $1,500 towards a holiday destination of their choice, with second and third place snapping up a Pet Prize Pack. With Christmas just around the corner, what better way to celebrate the festive season than by honouring your companion and crowning them as Australia’s Funniest Pet of 2017?

As well as propelling a pet into social stardom, Pawshake will also be supporting PetRescue by donating $3.00 for every participant that submits a video to enter the competition. PetRescue is a national animal welfare charity that enables all Australians to discover the joy and unconditional love a rescue pet brings. With the pawesome support of a growing community of pet lovers, PetRescue.com.au is now Australia’s most visited charity website, helping to save the lives of thousands of homeless pets every single month.

To enter Pawshake’s Australia’s Funniest Pet Video competition, entrants simply need to upload their chosen video to their own Facebook, or Instagram page and use the designated competition hashtag #PawshakeFunniestPet to be in with a chance of winning.

Finalists will be shortlisted and their videos will be shared via Pawshake’s social channels on Thursday 21st December 2017, with the final competition winner announced on Monday 8th January 2018. The funniest video will literally take the dog’s biscuit on this occasion, so pets of Australia, it’s your time to shine! This is one opawtunity not to be missed!

Competition Terms & Conditions: https://www.pawshake.com.au/pawshake-competition-2017-award-rules