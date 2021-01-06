If you are stuck doing everything yourself when running your business, you may reach a point of burn out or even failure. It’s helpful to set up frameworks for your business’s normal day-to-day running to ensure a reliable operating system and prevent it from being a tiring job.

Create a business that runs itself with these simple steps:

1. Create a practical working environment

A secure working space with the right tools will increase the productivity of you and your employees. Paying rent for an office block that you can’t afford or energising your business uneconomically could impact its normal runnings and eventually stunt any growth, monetary or otherwise.

Ensuring your business has a sustainable water source is no small feat depending on your location. The mission of Darr Drilling is to provide a first-class sustainable water bore drilling environment, which could be the best option for your business.

2. Define your business goals and values

Determining your mission for the business will help you focus on what you want to achieve. Eliminating ambiguity will be of use when a challenge arises because it will enable you to face the challenge with your goals and values in mind. Strategising your business values will also keep your employees on the right track.

3. Delegate

For your business to function with minimum input from you, team management is vital. Delegating tasks to employees frees up important time for yourself. In that time, you could focus on the tasks that deliver greater value to your business, particularly those that only you are qualified to do. If there are multiple tasks, it will be more efficient to use a management app like Trello, which visualises a task’s stages from delegation to completion.

Choose the employees you trust to deliver the desired outcome, providing support when necessary. Using the I do, We do, You do method will prevent any mistakes and lost time. To do this, firstly demonstrate how to complete the task to your employees, then perform the task jointly, and finally let them prove they can complete it without your guidance. This system works well if you have many employees, as they can continue the system themselves without the need for you to micromanage.

4. Document

Write everything down to do with the running of your business so that you can create systems that work time and time again. Checklists, mind maps, and graphs are a good start. Share these documents with your employees to ensure they know what to do and how to do it, should the task arise.

To create a shared working system, try Google Docs, which can be easily accessible to all members of your business.

All in all, self-sufficiency does equal success, but only if systems are in place to ensure the smooth running of daily operations, meanwhile giving you a minute to breathe. In the long run, systems are essential to the growth of your business.