Domain Name Generators for the New GTLD Domain Era That Work

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

Reddit



WhatsApp

Skype



Print

Email





If you have tried to purchase a domain name over the last decade, you can attest to the difficulty in finding your first choice domain name available for registration. The difficulty level is even higher when you are looking to register a .com domain name. It is for this reason that new business owners include domain name availability as a major part of their branding decision.

Fortunately, the last few years have seen the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) release more generic top level domains. Their “intervention” meant that more domain extension options were thrown into the mix for use by web owners. If your desired .com domain is not available, other extensions like .shoes, .car, .bank and more will be available. The gradual proliferation of these new extensions has also lowered the level of importance attached to .com domains. Your target audience is now more welcoming than ever of other extensions.

The new extensions, however, have not simplified the domain name generation process entirely. You still need to find the name combinations before looking for a relevant extension. This piece takes a look at tools that can guide you towards choosing the best name for your brand.

Wordroid

With the Wordroid tool, you can generate an interesting and unique name for your brand that can be registered as a domain. It takes words fed into it and then invests new words automatically. In the generation, the tool pays attention to rules in phonetics ensuring that the words can be easily pronounced. The words generated are not everyday language and hence cannot be found in dictionaries. However, they still sound real, making them great domain name options. Don’t want to create a domain in English? You can create the names in Italian, French, German and Spanish.

Lean Domain Search

Lean Domain Search takes away the frustration that comes with creating a domain name. It is easy to use and works pretty well. The general standard when it comes to domain names creation is to combine two words (optimally) or more with one of the words related to the brand and its purpose. SalesForce, DailyPosts and BusinessGuru are just some examples.

Lean Domain Search is one of the best tools you can use when it comes to generating domain names of this type. When you enter one or two words relevant to the business domain you are trying to register, the tool offers lots of possible combinations, usually numbering in the thousands. A popup box provides registration options for available domains with links to top companies like Umbrellar Cloud, GoDaddy, FreeParking and more.

NameMesh

NameMesh offers a robust and in-depth solution to domain name generation. There are multiple tools built into the search functionality to simplify the domain name generation process. The tool creates a variety of lists once you have fed it with the initial keywords to work with which are divided into brandable names and misspellings, popular suffixes, thesaurus compliance, common combinations and most importantly, new top level domain extensions.

NameStation

Many people regard NameStation as one of the best domain name generation tool on the internet today, and it is hard to argue against that. NameStation is a suite of dozens of tools designed to help you find excellent domain name options for your brand. Don’t feel like using the tool to generate your domain name? You can use the site’s naming contest option. This option allows you to pay money for domain names to be generated for you, based on your keywords and business focus. There is the unlimited search option with enhanced functionality for advanced marketers who regularly run domain name searches.

Bust A Name

Bust A Name allows you to combine keywords to find natural sounding domain names.

Using the tool, you can find domain names based on the following: grouped keywords, pluralised keywords, dropped vowels from the keywords, different extensions, names with specific prefixes and suffixes and so on.

You can also simply use the sites “Domain Maker” option, which will provide you with creative and natural sounding names that have been generated based on your provided keyword. Your provided keywords can also be expanded to incorporate other relevant words.

Domains Bot

Domains Bot is highly rated for its ease of use and clutter free interface. To generate a domain name, all you need to do is to enter your keywords and hit the search tab. The results generated can then be refined as you deem fit using the options allowed by the site. Some of the options available include top level domain extension options, use of synonyms, price range and others. Domain names are arranged to show those available as well as the names that are still available for registration on select social media platforms.

Summary

Choosing a usable domain name that ticks all the right boxes is a big problem when it is time to start a new business or website. The days of choosing only names that are available in the dictionary are well and truly gone, but the new extensions have thrown up new opportunities. Using a .com is no longer the be all and end all in domain registration, as more Internet users are now open to seeing all kinds of domain extensions. With these tools above, you can quickly whittle down your list of possible names to a handful that will help you meet your brand goals and objectives. One tool is usually enough but work with at least two of these for the best results.