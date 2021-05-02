Dream Rides | Australia’s Home of Vintage Formal Car Hire

Dream Ride is Australia’s realm for unique, posh, and vintage car hire. Its goal is to link you up with the owners of breathtaking rides all over Australia to give your great life moments the spending bliss and memories. Dream Rides is a Booking Service Provider licensed by Queensland State Authorities and New South Wales, Victoria. The finest cars on Dream Rides are exceptional and well taken care of by their owners. Dream Ride’s convey vintage car hiring services are all over major Australian cities like Melbourne, Sydney, Byron Bay, and vintage car hire in Brisbane. It is probably Australia’s best vintage car rental service. Eyeshot the thrilling cars that are available in your vicinity.

Vintage Car Collection

If you have a posh, highly maintained, and polished vehicle, Dream Ride is your abode. Sign up with the company and share your car details for categorization. Their manufacture date might be 20 years ago, but their make is unique. You link up with other car owners, comprehending your car better, and unmask your ride to the world. It also connects all vintage car owners in entire Australia to find out more about their gems and confer them for business.

Car Hire Services

People celebrating memorable life milestones like weddings find vintage cars unique. With various listings on the Dream Ride website, there are numerous models one could choose from, irrespective of their geographical setting. The company aids in classic car hire services in entire Australia. While someone can personally hire their vehicle out, Dream Rides offers vintage formal car hire services unabridged with identity, protocol, and economies of scale for anyone interested in more than one ride.

Provide Employment Avenues to Drivers

All vintage car owners do not opt to drive their vehicles when a chance pop. With its vast network and intensity of work, the company has professional drivers to handle the car and the task. The expert drivers are explicitly trained to drive the vehicle and revel in for any occasion.

How to Enrol in Dream Rides

Visit Dream Ride’s official website. Select your preferred activity; signing up for your car or becoming a driver. Before a driver is tasked to drive a car, they have to undergo a mandatory test.

When you sign up as a car owner, you have to send your ownership documents to the company for verification. They must also conduct an independent evaluation to confirm the state of the vehicle. If it meets the standards, the car is listed.

When a classic car hire order arises, it is promptly worked on, and the vehicle of interest is leased out. Dream Rides gives the owner their share after receiving the facilitation commission.

How to Hire Vintage Car

First, go to the Dream Ride’s website and sign up. Fill in the prompted details and request your dream car. The cost ranges from $150 to $300 per hour, depending on the car model. If you are interested in a fleet of cars right off, call in and relax. Dream Rides puts forward the most trusted vintage car rental in Australia.

Don’t let your occasion be dull. Reach out to Dream Rides and make your event glammed up and memorable.

Contact Information

Phone number: 07 53541700

Email address: info@dreamrides.com.au

Website: https://dreamrides.com.au

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreamridescars

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreamridescars

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com.au/dreamridesaustralia/_created