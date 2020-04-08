Easy Ways Solo Female Travellers Can Stay Safe

Solo travel can be extremely exciting and can give you the chance to explore the world on your own terms. Of course, travelling alone also comes with some risks and many people avoid doing this due to the safety issues often associated with it. The good news is that you can take some precautions to ensure your trip is a safe one, even when you are travelling alone.

To prove this to you, we are going to fill you in on some of the easy ways that solo female travellers can stay safe. Use these tips if you are planning a trip soon.

Do Plenty of Research

One of the best ways to stay safe when you are travelling alone is to do plenty of research. When you do this, you can learn about the safe places to go and the places that you should avoid. You can also plan your route for the trip and make sure that you know more about where the police are based as well as hospitals. Research is an important part of planning the trip so make sure that you find time for this.

Get Travel Insurance

If you are travelling alone then you could find yourself in trouble if you get injured. Hospitals abroad cost a lot of money and you might not able to get in touch with a family member to help with this. This is why you need to make sure that you find insurance for your next holiday so that you are protected financially and can get medical assistance. With the right travel insurance, you’ll know who to call when something goes wrong.

Stay in Touch with Family

If you are planning a solo trip, then it is likely that your family will be concerned for your safety. This is why it is important to stay in touch with your family when you are abroad to let them know that you are okay. Organise some daily check-ins and if you miss these, they will know to alert someone that can help to make sure that you are okay. While this won’t necessarily protect you from harm, it can be reassuring.

Make Friends

Travelling alone doesn’t mean that you need to be alone for the whole trip. To make sure that you are safe when travelling, it might be useful to make some friends along the way. It is important that you are being cautious with the friends that you make but you’ll typically find that large groups are safer to travel in. Talk with other travellers at your hostel or hotel and you might just make some friends.

Be Cautious at Night

At night, you must make sure that you are protecting yourself by being extra cautious. Avoid walking alone if you can and make sure that you are always staying in the light if possible. It can be fun to drink alcohol when you are travelling alone but you must know your limits to stay safe. Being extra cautious can go a long way.

Use Our Tips

If you are heading off on a solo travel adventure as a female, then you should make sure that you take on board all of the tips that we have given you in this article. Make sure that you are staying in touch with your family and being extremely cautious when you are moving about at night alone. It is possible to have a great trip alone without anything going wrong, as long as you put these measures in place beforehand. Hopefully, you’ll have a great trip.