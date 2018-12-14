Easy Ways to Spend Less During the Holidays

The holiday period is a wonderful time, filled with fantastic memories, fond moments with family members and delicious treats. However, if you’re not careful, it’s easy to let yourself get carried away with the spirit of things, and then you’ll be left to deal with the consequences when the New Year rolls around.

If you’re worried about spending too much of your hard-earned cash during this festive period, then one of the best things you can do is put a plan of action in place. We’ve put together some top tips to help you spend less during the holidays, without cutting back on the “fun factor.”

1. Plan Ahead

As simple as it seems, planning really is one of the best ways to save yourself some money. Sort out all the different things you need to buy before the big day and set aside plenty of time to do some comparison shopping online. You might even be lucky enough to catch some of the items that you want in the sale!

Planning ahead will also help to reduce the feelings of stress that most people feel around the Christmas period.

2. Be Crafty with your Decorations

It’s not just presents that people frequently over-spend on in the holiday season. It’s easy to get carried away with your decorations too! The good news is that you don’t have to spend a fortune on things to make your house look amazing. Consider asking your kids to help you make some of your own décor with some glitter and glue during their time off school.

Remember to check out charity shops for Christmas decorations too. You’ll find plenty of great baubles and tidbits if you’re willing to look for them.

3. Stop Overspending on your Debts

One of the best ways to make sure that you have more money to spend on festive things is to ensure that you’re not over-spending on other monthly costs. If you’re spending excessive amounts of cash on things like interest from your loans and debts, consider switching out to a better deal. You can find plenty of alternative loan options online that could save you some serious cash. You might even find that it’s a good idea to consolidate your debts into a brand-new loan. Sites like Readies can help with this.

4. Make Some Memories

Sometimes, the best experiences during the holiday season are the ones that you don’t have to pay for. Christmas treats like a trip to Santa’s Grotto can be amazing for you and the kids but remember that you don’t necessarily have to pay the big prices that shopping malls charge. Consider looking at community events in your area that offer similar experiences for a fraction of the price. Instead of paying for costly panto tickets, check out a local theatre and celebrate your community.

5. Shop Smarter

Flash sales, voucher codes and other money-saving solutions can be a life-saver during the festive period, so make sure that you keep your eyes open for any great opportunities to save cash. Just remember, when you’re trying to save money by using voucher codes and sales, the key is to not pay for anything that you wouldn’t have bought anyway – regardless of the discounts. It’s easy to get carried away and buy things that you don’t need just because they’re on offer.

6. Keep Warm with Layers

If you’re worried about paying too much for heating during the winter periods, don’t forget the power of layers for keeping you warm. Fuel bills can get ridiculous during the colder months of the year, so don’t be afraid to stock up on jumpers and cardigans to keep you and your family warm. It’s also a good idea to wear an extra pair of socks when you’re out and about, so you’re less likely to feel the cold. Also, who doesn’t love the opportunity to cuddle up with their loved ones under a blanket when the weather outside is “frightful”?

7. It’s the Thought that Counts

Finally, remember that the price tag on your gift doesn’t matter as much as you think it does. Just because someone else buys you a big gift, doesn’t mean that you have to match the money that they spend. Consider letting people know in advance that you’re buying on a budget if you’re concerned that you’re going to feel guilty if someone spends too much on you. This way, you can all agree to a spending limit in advance.