Elevate Training Centre | Gym, Personal Training & Physiotherapy

People are increasingly becoming aware of the need to lead a healthy life. There are various fitness centres that offer varied services that are tailored to meet your specific health and fitness needs. Elevate Training Centre is one of the centres that has been at the forefront of evolving the fitness industry. The centre has integrated fitness, nutrition, and physiotherapy into its routines to provide the best results.

About Elevate Training Centre

Elevate Training Centre is a fitness centre that has built its reputation by fostering a fitness community over the last decade. The centre prides itself in its exemplary customer service, known for making customers feel like a part of the family. The centre provides clients with access to state-of-the-art training equipment and varied programs and routines to fit different fitness needs, ages and levels. Trainers at Elevate training centre are well trained to impart expert knowledge to trainees on exercise programming, correct muscle activation, functional anatomy, injury prevention, and rehabilitation. Through their dedicated service, you are able to get the necessary support throughout your entire fitness journey. This way, you are able to attain all your health and fitness goals.

Here are some of the services offered at Elevate training centre

1. Gym Membership

The centre offers free access to the gym for two weeks when you join the register as a member. The facility charges $14weekly to use the gym. The centre has two outlets, the Stafford gym and the Brisbane Northside gym. Clients opting for the Stafford gym have access to personal training sessions and small group sessions. Both locations are family-friendly, with ample parking space. Both gyms are open from 5 am to 10 pm every day.

2. Athletic development

At Elevate training centre, you will find experts focused on helping you develop your athletic side to excel in your favourite sport. With a well-nurtured foundation, you will be able to run fast, jump high and develop quick reflexes. With an improved athletic base, you will be able to achieve a higher peak in no time. The facility offers both junior and adult athlete programs.

3. Personal Training

The centre offers nothing short of the best when it comes to personal trainers. When hunting for a facility with a personal trainer Brisbane, then this is the place to visit. The experienced trainers employ their vast knowledge in exercise training to guide you in activating your muscles and anatomy in order to perform optimally and achieve your desired health and fitness goals. The trainers take all the necessary precautions to safeguard against any injuries while delivering results. Here you will find various trainers specialized in different routines whose primary objective is to integrate fitness, physiotherapy, and nutrition.

4. Physiotherapy and Massage

The facility offers clients remedial massages that involve managing pain and injuries. Clients are taken through soft tissue manual therapy sessions to achieve the best results. The first session lasts for about an hour and consists of treatment and assessment of your progress. Progressive sessions vary between thirty to sixty minutes. However, most clients prefer going for an hour for better results. The facility also offers a physiotherapist personal trainer to help you through your journey from diagnosis to treatment, recovery, and, finally, maintenance.

5. Boot Camping

Here you are able to break a sweat by participating in activities such as weighted circuits, core training, boxing, bodyweight training, competitive games, and cardio fitness training.

