Enjoy your outdoor room all year round with outdoor heating and lighting

Outdoor rooms and alfresco areas continue to be one of the biggest trends in Australia, with many of the luxuries from inside the home now being used outside.

From elaborate outdoor kitchens to entire lounge areas complete with theatre options, we want to ensure we’re able to use these beautiful spaces as much as possible.

When planning your outdoor room, including an appropriate heating and lighting solution will make the space even more comfortable throughout the year – maximising the investment in your outdoor area.

Whilst there are a number of options in outdoor heating, choosing a functional option that is fit-for-purpose is vital, according to IXL who are experts in heating, lighting and ventilation.

“And it’s even better if your heating option is multi-functional, for example, with the ability to also create mood and practical lighting for your outdoor space. Those extra functions will ensure your heating system is also useful in the warmer months,” says IXL Marketing Manager Malcolm Russell.

The Fresco Aurora Outdoor Heater combines ambient infrared heat, dimmable task lighting and mood lighting in one cleverly designed unit. Its unobtrusive and stylish pendant design will ensure it seamlessly fits in with your chosen space.

“Designed to be suspended from flat or gabled roofs, this type of heater is ideal for external dining areas, verandas and balconies, and can transform your outdoor room into a cosy ambient space – all year round,” said Mr Russell.

Using Halo Heat™ technology, which delivers an optimal level of warmth rapidly, the Fresco Aurora Outdoor Heater is a cost effective way to ensure the people in your outdoor room are always comfortable and safe no matter what the weather, and it remains functional throughout the summer months with its task and coloured mood lighting options set to match any theme.

The Fresco Aurora is also wind resistant due to the infrared technology which is designed to warm objects rather than the air, so it’s ideal for coastal areas. And being technology savvy, the Fresco Aurora can be controlled through a free app via your smartphone making it easy to set and change your heating and lighting preferences. It also features an auto-off timer for extra safety and convenience.

The IXL Fresco Aurora (RRP$1,499) is available for purchase online at https://www.ixlappliances.com.au/ or from select independent retailers across Australia.