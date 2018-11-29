EntreprenHer empowering future female leaders in Australia

Over the next two Saturdays, young women around Australia have the opportunity to learn life changing entrepreneurial skills at a free seminar, Ignite Your Dreams, being conducted at Melbourne’s Deakin University and streamed to live sites in Sydney and Perth.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to turn a business dream into reality under the mentorship of award-winning entrepreneurs, world-class motivators and Olympic sportspeople.

The free two-part event for girls aged 12 to 18 years, is being hosted by EntreprenHer, an initiative from two leading Melbourne-based marketing entrepreneurs.

EntrenprenHer, a social enterprise, was founded in 2017 by Vanessa Cox and Nina Christian. Vanessa is CEO of Longtail, a disruptor to the property and utilities sector, and a passionate philanthropist, while Nina has been an entrepreneur and marketer for two decades and owns 2018 Australian award-winning marketing agency Braveda.

EntreprenHer is addressing some of the biggest challenges faced by teenage girls through teaching life-skills, problem-solving and vocational skills as well as building a sense of community and self-confidence.

“Most of the girls who participate in the program come along because they have the desire to be something great and to move beyond limiting self-beliefs and stories that may have defined them in the past,” said Nina Christian.

“We already have more than 100 girls enrolled for this Saturday, but we definitely have room for more and we encourage young women to join us over the next two Saturdays for a free and inspiring program that could change their lives.”

Ignite Your Dreams, free two-part event for girls aged 12 to 18, will take place on Saturday 1 December and 8 December 2018 at Deakin University’s Burwood Campus and be streamed to locations in Sydney, Perth and Hobart. Location details will be provided to those who register to attend the event.

Girls and their parents should visit www.igniteyourdreams.com.au to learn more and to register.