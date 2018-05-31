Environmentally Sound Tech for the Green-Friendly Home

Being environmentally friendly doesn’t mean being anti-technology, especially in the home. The conscientious homeowner wants to leave a small carbon footprint but still have the latest in home tech. For those green and modern homeowners, here are four efficient home features that boast big tech but leave a small environmental impression.

Green Home Security

All homeowners want to feel safe within the walls of their houses, but fancy security systems tend to come with expensive, electricity-draining equipment. Also, like a lot of modern technology, the devices come tethered with lots of unsightly cables and wires that siphon your power.

However, Lorex wire-free security cameras use less electricity than standard security cameras because they are battery operated with rechargeable batteries, and using this stored electricity can save significant electricity. Plus, the security cameras only activate when a passive infrared (PIR) sensor detects moving heat patterns; the rest of the time they remain asleep. It’s a tidy piece of tech that uses limited power while allowing you to sleep safe and sound.

Solar Hot Water Heater

Another power hog on your home is the hot water heater. Most rely on electricity to heat the water, but modern tech has allowed for the harvesting of the most natural source of energy of all, the heat of the sun. Solar hot water heaters warm the water in your home by collecting energy via solar panels. An insulated tank then stores the heated water, keeping it warm until ready for use.

Though solar hot water heaters cost more upfront for materials and install than traditional water heaters do, you could save as much as 80 percent on your water heating bills by installing one in your home, says Energy.gov.

Programmable Thermostat

It’s likely the most power-guzzling device in all of your home and you use it everyday. Your HVAC unit. Used to heat and cool the house, most homeowners run the unit all year long. The key to keeping your HVAC unit from sucking you dry is to adjust it accordingly. The temperature the thermostat is set to in the morning may not maintain comfort throughout the day, but who is around to adjust it? And if you’ve ever forgotten to turn it down before you go to bed or up before you leave for work, your utility bill made sure to point out your mistake. A programmable thermostat relieves you of this responsibility and memorizes the patterns to control your HVAC system for you so that you don’t sacrifice money or comfort.

The programmable thermostat you need depends on your needs and schedule. You can opt for the seven-day type, which is the most costly, but can be programmed with a different schedule for every day of the week; the five plus two-day thermostat, which allows two settings, one for week days and one for weekends; or the five-one-one type, which allows for three settings, one for Monday through Friday, one for Saturday and one for Sunday. Additionally, many programmable thermostats are battery-powered so you won’t have yet another device draining your electricity.

Automated Home Lighting

Similar in concept to the programmable thermostat, automated home lighting allows the consumer to adjust lighting throughout the residence with the touch of a button, often a smartphone button, from anywhere.

Formerly, if you were to head out of town, you would have to leave a few random lights on in the house and hope that no would-be thieves would catch on to the consistency, and come home to a frightening power bill. With automated home lighting, homeowners can program a variety of lights throughout the house to click on or dim to create the illusion of someone being home. What’s even better is that these controls can be accessed through an app on your phone. Convenience, while limited wasted power.

With advancements like these, the belief that technology and eco-friendliness are mutually exclusive is shown to be a myth. Eco-conscious homeowner can have the best of both worlds. Implementing home security, thermostats, lighting and water heaters designed to treat lightly on the environment as well as your wallet can demonstrate a perfect union of green and technology in the home.