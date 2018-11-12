Erectile Dysfunction Can Be a Young Man’s Problem Too

When we think of erectile dysfunction, many of us think of the condition as a problem that only affects elderly or middle-aged men. But the reality is that, like so many health complaints, erectile dysfunction can affect men of all ages and can certainly be a young man’s problem too. In young men erectile dysfunction is often caused by anxiety, but it can also have physical causes: diabetes, for example, can often lead to problems achieving and maintaining an erection.

If you’re a young man struggling from erectile dysfunction then here are some effective ED solutions for men of all ages that you can try at home. Because no man should have to suffer with erectile dysfunction, and there is almost always a solution that will help:

How Many Young Men are Affected?

According to a highly regarded study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine in 2013, there has been a huge increase in the number of young men being diagnosed with erectile dysfunction, with as many as 1 in 4 new diagnoses occurring in men under the age of 40. The reality is that this number could be much higher; because ED is considered an embarrassing topic, and something many men are ashamed of, it is likely that more men are suffering from the condition in silence. But erectile dysfunction is nothing to be ashamed of, and whilst we’re not suggesting you start chatting about it with your friends in the pub, if you are having a problem then you should certainly discuss this with your GP or another qualified medical professional.

Common Causes of Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile Dysfunction can be caused be a wide range of physical and mental health problems. Some of the most common of these for men of all ages are broken down below:

Mental Health Conditions

In many young men the cause of erectile dysfunction is psychological. Sexual anxiety is very common in young men (including those who don’t have any physical symptoms of the condition) and can be caused by a range of concerns such as worries about getting your partner pregnant, concerns about sexual ability and performance, or difficulty in wearing and using a condom. Medication cannot help if your ED is caused by a psychological problem, but therapy could be very helpful. If you’re not comfortable with the idea of professional therapy and support even talking to your partner about your concerns may help to alleviate the problem.

Heart Issues

Many heart problems and issues can lead to erectile dysfunction. Narrowing of blood arteries, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure can all have a negative impact on your sexual performance. Narrowed blood vessels will restrict the blood flow to your penis and reduce the chance of getting a firm erection. If you smoke or drink then cutting down (or better still quitting completely) could help to combat the sexual health problems you are experiencing, and medication to help widen your blood vessels will also help you to achieve and maintain an erection. Even if you’re not aware that you have narrowing blood vessels, if you have a family history of heart conditions and are experiencing erectile dysfunction this is certainly a cause that should be explored.

Hormonal Problems

If you body build, work out excessively, or use steroids to enhance your physical development then these could lead to a hormonal imbalance that could lead to erectile dysfunction. Steroids will build up in your muscles when used excessively, leading your hormone levels to come out of control and preventing you from gaining an erection: stopping that steroid use immediately should help to counterbalance the problem. If you are taking hormones as a result of other health conditions, such as thyroid issues, then talk to your GP who may be able to change your prescription to something that will not have the same impact on your sexual health.

If you are experiencing erectile dysfunction then you should never have to suffer in silence, no matter what your age. Solutions are always available, and life is far too short to spend yours without enjoying sexual satisfaction. By making changes to your lifestyle, introducing new medications, and even seeking therapy, you can regain control of your sex life and put the problems that you are experiencing behind you.