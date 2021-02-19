Escort Services: Do Escorts Ever Fall For Their Clients?

Read any in-depth interview with those who provide escort services and you’ll undoubtedly find the same question asked in every conversation:

Do escorts ever fall in love with their clients? And if so, what on earth happens next?

Established escort services are often approached by clients who have every intention of recreating the Pretty Woman storyline in the real world. If you’re familiar with the movie, you’ll know what we’re talking about. If not, you’ve clearly been living under a rock for the past three decades.

Truth is, the storyline of Pretty Woman really is just about as farfetched as it gets. It’s too much of a fairy-tale scenario that just doesn’t reflect the way things work in the real world.

But does this mean that escorts never find themselves developing feelings for their clients, while going about their line of work? Taking things, a step further, do sex workers ever fall so hopelessly for their clients that they end up marrying them?

When Men Fall in Love with Escorts

As you’d expect, this is the more probable of the two scenarios in most instances. When you think about it, the likelihood of a man falling hopelessly for the charms of an escort are relatively high.

This is because a professional escort who knows what they’re doing is basically irresistible. They know exactly how to win the affection and admiration of the clients they serve.

It’s worth remembering that we’re not talking about your typical prostitutes or street-walking sex workers here. We’re talking about intelligent, educated and insanely charming professional escorts, who provide a far more personal and intimate experience.

When you spend time with an escort who shows you the time of your life, only sees the good in you and makes you feel fantastic, building an emotional attachment is often inevitable. There are some who are in it purely for the physical side of things, but most men who use the services of escorts are looking for much more than sex.

According to the folks behind NaughtyAds.com.au – one of the most popular online escort services in Australia – a surprising proportion of men who use escorts have no intention of going all the way.

Do Sex Workers Ever Fall for Their Clients?

Flipping things around, it’s much rarer for escorts to fall in love with their clients. However, it does happen from time to time.

Escorts are no different from all women when it comes to the way they’re naturally attracted to certain types of men. Every now and again – and often completely out of the blue – an escort will encounter a client who is literally their dream man . In terms of age, personality, profession, appearance, outlook on life and so on, everything they ever dreamed of in a man suddenly turns up.

And to complicate matters further, he quickly falls head over heels in love with her.

When this happens, the escort can basically choose one of three courses of action:

Make an agreement with the client as quickly as possible to stop meeting them, so as to avoid possible complications on both sides. Continue seeing the client as normal and try to be as professional as possible to prevent hurt feelings. Attempt to build a relationship with the client that goes beyond the provision of escort services, as a genuine couple.

Interestingly, the third of these options is the least likely to occur, due to the fact that it almost always involves a major career change.

Roughly translated – clients who subsequently pursue meaningful relationships with escorts typically expect them to stop meeting with other clients for money.

The Basis for a Lasting Relationship?

Though it doesn’t happen particularly often, lasting relationships do sometimes grow from chance encounters with escorts. It doesn’t matter who you are or how you perceive the whole thing – love is an unpredictable and immensely powerful force you have absolutely no control over.

If an escort genuinely falls completely in love with a client, quitting their job is a small price to pay to be with them.

Plus, it’s worth remembering that around 99% of clients who think they’re in love with their escorts are simply infatuated with them. There’s a fine line between love and lust – particularly when getting into the whole paid-service-provision aspect of relationships for the first time.

Still, the occasional romantic type will sometimes bring their own unique Hollywood Blockbuster script to life after meeting with an escort. It’s not something you can plan for or predict, but it’s also not to say that it cannot or will not happen.