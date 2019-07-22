Ethos Orthodontics: The Experts in Clear, Invisible & Adult Braces

Dental orthodontics is a specialised area of dentistry. It involves the use of customised braces that gently move the teeth into positions that are in perfect alignment to the patient’s mouth. Orthodontic treatments are suitable for all ages and usually last up to two years. For the best results, the most appropriate procedure should be used so it’s important to choose experienced technicians who can identify your specific requirements before treatment commences.

Ethos Orthodontics – Who are They?

The experienced team at Ethos Orthodontics offer a service that prioritises the comfort of their patients. They believe that an environment that inspires trust and reassurance helps even the most nervous patient to look forward to his or her treatment as an enjoyable experience. When Marcus Tod and Kent Farmer established Ethos Orthodontics, they were determined to run a practice that would become famous for its customer care and professional reliability. Dental orthodontists are only appointed to the team if they are highly skilled in this technical field to ensure patients receive the very best dental treatments.

Their Services

Ethos Orthodontics offers a range of dental treatments that include several types of braces for children and adults. Modern customized appliances are lightweight, easy to clean and comfortable to wear. They’re unobtrusive to the point of being invisible. Clarity versions are similar to traditional types but their light, sturdy design is much more refined and easy to wear. Invisalign comprises a tray that fits neatly over the teeth and is so transparent its presence is hard to detect. For complete invisibility opt for Incognito braces that re-align teeth from behind. They’re a technological choice involving CAD/CAM software and robotic wires for precisely controlled re-alignment. The brackets are made from a gold alloy that’s so fine your speech patterns remain unaffected.

Ethos Brite Teeth Whitening

The Ethos whitening system ensures your teeth are naturally bright. Customized trays fit over your teeth providing accurate coverage when whitening your teeth. You’ll receive expert guidance on how to use the home kit system. It’s a gentle procedure that gradually whitens your teeth in fifteen-minute sessions over two weeks. If during that time you feel your teeth are white enough you simply stop. It’s a procedure that’s flexible and tailored to suit you.

Oral Health Therapy

Ethos Orthodontics offer the valuable assistance of oral health specialists to make sure your teeth and gums remain healthy. They provide expert advise on effective brushing techniques that will keep your teeth hygienically clean. They can also instruct you on how to clean your appliances properly.

Helpful Attention

Everyone at Ethos Orthodontics offers excellent customer services. Providing extra care and attention is a fundamental principle of the company. On arrival, you’ll be treated with kindness and courtesy from friendly staff who’ll make you feel welcome. Although the atmosphere is calm and relaxed some patients might still feel nervous. Everyone at Ethos Orthodontics is more than willing to help patients overcome their anxieties concerning dental treatments.

Your First Consultation

Your initial visit concentrates on getting to know you and your dental requirements. Your dental orthodontist will discuss your general health and your lifestyle to help you choose the treatment which will be the most successful. Some orthodontic treatments are not suitable for everyone. By understanding your expectations and apprehensions your specialist can inspire you with confidence. A detailed dental record of your teeth will be completed at this stage.

Great Service

An enjoyable part of your visit is having a photograph taken of your teeth. Every patient loves to see how his or her smile has been transformed once the treatment is completed. When you’ve experienced superb customer services, punctual appointments and excellent treatments you’ll be pleased you chose Ethos Orthodontics.