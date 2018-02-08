Everything and More If You Are Travelling the World

Getting the opportunity to travel the world is almost a rite of passage for many young people these days. Typically, it is done after finishing university, and you want to enjoy your last few months of freedom before the dreaded entry into the real world.

And people take this chance to travel for a good reason. It gives them the ability to experience different cultures, eat exotic and unique cuisine, and create memories that they can look back on for years to come. Some people enjoy it so much that it is all they ever want to do and once they hop on that plane, they never look back.

Whether or not you are an experienced globetrotter or a total newbie towards what the world has waiting for you across oceans and mountains, you need to know what you need and adequately prepare for what’s in store. You want this travel experience to be one of the best times of your life, and so having everything in order before setting off is essential to keeping this experience a positive one.

PREPARE FOR EVERYTHING

Yes, everything. It doesn’t matter where you are going and how long you are going for, there is no point in believing that bad luck will not befall you, and it is no good tempting fate. Before leaving, ensure that you have insurance for when you travel, as you never know when something precious (and expensive) could get damaged, lost, or stolen during your trip and not having adequate compensation arrange beforehand can put a real downer on your travels.

Additionally, you need to consider the weather. While you might associate specific parts of the world with blue skies and heat waves, that doesn’t mean the weather won’t turn in an instant. Having the proper clothing for all types of weather that you can fit into your backpack will save you getting soaked to the bone and miserable.

You also need to know where you are going. It doesn’t have to be an exact plan, but having a rough idea of each destination you want to see will make it easier to tear yourself away from certain places. Furthermore, it will save you getting trapped in one area and missing out on the many more wonders of the world.

SEE WHAT YOU WANT

Whether you are going solo or as a group, you can’t let people dictate everything that you do. It can be easy to follow the crowd, and some people don’t care what they see as long as they see something. However, it is your trip just as much as anyone else’s and while it helps to be flexible when it comes to your movements, don’t miss out on something you were interested in just because others aren’t.

This kind of independence will also help you in seeing even more and gaining a much much authentic travel experience to those organised group trips. Feel free to decline ideas and explore by yourself should you so want to head off the beaten track and find an adventure of your own.

ILLNESS

You will get ill during your travels, everybody does. This is nothing to worry about as so many travellers have succumbed to the local foods or perhaps caught an infection here and there. It can be easy to panic when this happens but rest assured you will be able to find somewhere that can cure what ails you.

However, you still need to ensure that you take precautions to limit these illnesses. It is no good seeing the world if your only view is out of a hospital window. Therefore, packing any necessary medicine such as paracetamol for those headaches from the heat as well as a first aid kit to clean up any scrapes you might encounter motorbiking down dirt roads or trekking through jungles will help you stave off injury.

Furthermore, you need to check what the necessary vaccines are for your chosen destination. Typically, this involves shots such as Hepatitis B and Rabies, but in certain parts of the world, you might need Yellow Fever and Japanese Encephalitis. Many countries will ask for your vaccination certificate upon entering, so ensure you have it with you.

MEET PEOPLE

Even if you are travelling with a large group or a couple of friends, you still need to make an effort to meet people along the way. The best way to do this is by staying in hostels along the way. Not only will you get the chance to interact with others, but hostels will also save you money as opposed to staying in a hotel.

It all depends on the type of travel experience you want. If you are more focused on the party aspect and letting loose, then finding dedicated hostels that will keep the drinks flowing and the music blasting is easy enough by using platforms such as Tripadvisor or Booking. However, if you are after a more relaxed experience, then do your research and locate something a bit more out of the way.

But hostels aren’t the only way to meet people. The beauty of travelling is that there are so many like-minded people on every corner of the globe that you can discover as many fascinating people as you want in coffee shops, at bars, or merely on the bus between cities.

GET INVOLVED

Even the timidest of travellers will tell you that the experience will be made all that much more enjoyable if you just throw yourself into it without worrying. Culture shock is a very real thing, and it can be easy to let your home sensibilities interfere with the overall enjoyment of your trip.

If you are in a country that eats fried bugs, don’t turn your nose up, munch them down. If you are in Thailand during Songkran, the annual water festival, then grab your Super Soaker and get involved. Travelling is very much a dance-like-nobody’s-watching experience and so making the most of it by embracing the culture will make the whole thing that much more special.

EVERYTHING AND MORE

Not many people get the travel the world, and so it is essential that you do not waste your opportunity on sticking too close to yourself. Travelling is all about self-exploration and discover, and so adequately preparing, letting loose, and enjoying yourself will give you an experience that you will never forget.