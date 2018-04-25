Everything that Every Car Owner Should Know

So, you own a car and you love driving. You’ve a road trip planned with the family. However, how much do you truly know about the car you’re driving? In the following, you’ll find some useful tips to help you understand your car a little bit more before you hit the road!

Car Engine Oil

Many drivers in the world think that oil is there to help your car burn fuel when actually, it’s there to clean, cool, and lubricate your engine. So, this explains that if there is not the required amount of oil, then you may encounter three problems in your car, such as: compressive heating (soot and tar), oxidation (varnish and sludge), and thermal degradation (lacquer and carbonaceous deposits).

These elements will build-up in your engine, making friction in parts where oil would normally flow! This could cause the oil to split everywhere and create a havoc! The engine, rings, bearings, and cylinder walls could also be heated, which can thus lead to engine trouble!

Spare Tire

A spare tire is compulsory in every car. The spare tire has been designed in case you get a flat tire. Therefore, it is always good to familiarise yourself with where it is found (including your jack and other equipment) so you don't have to search for it when you have to change your tire. The location of a spare tire is normally inside a trunk panel, but that depends on the vehicle model. It could be placed elsewhere as well!

Vehicle Fluids

Another essential component that every driver should remember is car fluid. Everyone would like their car to keep running smoothly, so make sure that you check them on a weekly basis. On top of that, it's something that can be done easily, without any excuses. The five significant components that need to be checked include:

Windshield Washer Fluid

Brake Fluid

Power Steering Fluid

Coolant

Engine Oil

Headlights and Taillights

Headlights and taillights, both go dimmer as time goes by. From time to time, take your car to a garage to inspect them. Checking on them constantly means that you’re a responsible driver and you know how to maintain your car properly. On the other hand, this gives you a way to avoid getting fined by the police! Normally, it is recommended to change and replace headlights every year. One of the main reasons is because headlights are always being enhanced thus, creating more visibility during the night!

Other than headlights and taillights, you can personalise your car with different types of gadgets.

Conclusion

If you want to maintain your car well and make it run smoothly, then the above elements are very important. Also, it is a good idea to get a good mechanic. While a skilled and honest mechanic is hard to come across, ask your family or friends for recommendations or read through various car forums on the internet!