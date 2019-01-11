Everything You Need to Know About Running a Non Profit Organisation

What Actually Is a Non Profit Organisation?

The motive behind setting a business up tends to be profit. We want to make as much money from sales as possible in order to provide ourselves and our loved ones with as comfortable a lifestyle as possible. However, it’s important to remember that every organisation out there isn’t purely driven by generating money. There are actually plenty of non profit organisations out there. Here’s everything that you need to know about setting one up!

Now, the idea of setting up a business that you pour time, effort, and investment into doesn’t make all too sense if it isn’t bringing more money back to you in return. So, why do people actually set non profits up? Well, when you learn how to run a not for profit organisation, you will quickly realise that these organisations do generate profit, but their profits just don’t go directly to the individuals who own it, run it, or work for it. Instead, proceeds tend to go to a good cause. The main aim of these organisations is to raise awareness of a cause or to promote a positive ideology. You may hear nonprofits regularly referred to as “charities”. Some successful examples include:

The Salvation Army – this organisation is known for its charitable efforts, offering relief to people in need around the world. Their main aim is to alleviate suffering and to help people rebuild their lives after difficulty or disaster.

Academy of American Poets – this organisation promotes the art of poetry. It carries out activities such as National Poetry Month, readings and events, and poetry resources.

Animal Legal Defense Fund – this nonprofit files high-impact lawsuits to protect the rights of animals and to defend animals from acts of violence and cruelty.

Marketing

Nonprofits tend to rely on donations in order to keep up and running. Now, there are two different types of donations that you need to bring in. The first are one-off contributions. These are generally impulsive. While they can do a lot of good, it’s better to try to get regular donors, as this provides your nonprofit with a regular income and you can then better distribute and invest the guaranteed finances. But in order to secure regular payments from people, you are going to rely more on marketing. This will help to open people’s eyes to what your organisation is doing and will encourage them to sign up to direct debits. Outsource this work to a marketing agency who can help with this.

Setting up a nonprofit can be extremely rewarding. So, now you know how to set one up, start coming up with some ideas regarding what ideology or cause you’d like to promote or support!