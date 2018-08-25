Exciting Information to Put in Banner Ads to Attract More People

Call to action

Advertising through banners is still common. A lot of major brands all over the world use this traditional marketing strategy. The key is to find the right words. If you can convince other people to buy what you sell using a few words and some images, your ad is considered useful. Therefore, even if you are posting a small banner in certain streets across London, make sure that you use the right words and attract attention. Here are some tips to help you.

Don’t forget to convince potential buyers to do something. They must be enticed to buy or sign up after looking at the banners. If not, they should at least make enquiries, explore your website, or send an email. The most effective call to action is to convince them to buy your products in exchange for discounts and promotions. Telling them that the said promotion is only available for a limited time could also help convince them to act now.

Mini competitions

The ads could also feature a game where anyone can play by typing specific codes to have an entry in a raffle draw. You could even redirect them to a site where they can play a game and win exciting prizes. It is not directly asking them to buy, but they become engaged.

QR code

If you think people are no longer interested in reading information from rollup banners or posters, it is okay. You can use this method to redirect them to your website where they can get more information. If they are interested, they need to take a photo of the QR code for redirection to the site. Using this strategy, you appeal to older demographics, without losing your younger audiences. They can get information through the website, or through the more traditional method of making phone calls. Whatever is most convenient to them, you need to address it.

Tagline

If you don’t have a slogan yet, start formulating one. It is a short phrase that you keep repeating to remind people of your brand. You can easily remember a brand name if you hear the tagline. In commercials, these lines usually appear last. Even in banners and posters, there are taglines somewhere. They are not the most critical parts of the ads, but they help remind people of the product.

Be creative

Various companies have used banners for a long time. Companies have even come up with different gimmicks to gain the attention of many people. The key is to be creative. After putting up an ad, don’t let it stay there for a long time. Come up with a new banner after some time to keep everything fresh.

You should also see if your banners are effective. Did they increase leads? Did the company gain more income? Is your brand getting more popular? If you say yes to all these questions, continue doing the same thing, and be competitive.