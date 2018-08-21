Explaining Fashion

Who dictates fashion?

Fashion is something people deal with every day. Even people who say they do not mind what they wear, they choose clothes every morning. These clothes say a lot about them and how they feel about that day. One definite aspect of the fashion world is changing. People are constantly being inspired by new fashion ideas from music, books, videos and television. Movies also have a huge impact on what people wear.

Musicians and other cultural icons have always influenced what people wear on daily basis. People have always poured over fashion magazines to view latest design styles. Clothes can separate people into groups. They reveal what groups certain individuals belong to. Styles can reveal who certain individuals are but they also create stereotypes. Rejection and acceptance of a style is an indication of the society people live in.

Fashion Design is a form of art dedicated to the creation of clothing styles and other lifestyle accessories. Modern fashion design is divided into two basic categories ready to wear and haute couture. The haute couture collection is designed for a particular consumer type and is custom sized to fit the customer.

Fashion helps people to express themselves, to reveal one’s personality in a unique and pleasant way. This is done through the use of colours, materials and garments to show the world who you are as an individual. Your clothes can reveal to people who you without you saying much.

Fashion is also an expression of inner self. People all want to show their beautiful inner self and this can be done through clothing. Fashion relates to evolution and is constantly progressing. Designers are always looking for new prints, new approaches and new trends. Usually, the right fashion will change one's life for the good. When an individual looks good they feel good which will make them more relaxed and happy. Fashion is an art form that brings beauty to the world. People can see the beauty in clothes, in makeup and hair.