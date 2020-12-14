Extend Or Move? That Is The Question

If your brood is getting bigger or you have recently welcomed a new addition to the family, you might be in need of more space. Your first thought might be to list your pad and move into larger pastures new.

However, in the twenty first century moving home is a costly business. You have to factor in removals companies, home loan applications, property lawyers, and real estate agent fees. Could you be better staying put but adding the square footage you need in your home by extending? Take a look at how you get the home of your dreams without moving.

Go Up

Some people are fortunate enough to have an attic space that would be perfect for an extra bedroom and bathroom. Extending upwards often means that you won’t need to apply for any planning permission as you aren’t adding to the footprint of your property. You may choose to create skylights or add dormers to create a feeling of space. While you may need to adapt your configuration and change up your staircase alignment, a new floor in your pad that is habitable could give you just enough square footage to feel comfortable in your own space.

Go Out

Extending outwards into your garden will enhance the living space that you have. This is ideal if you want to create a more central hub of your home for your family to enjoy. Specialists like Scenario Architecture can guide you through the extension process from submitting proposals to the local authority to completing the build on time and to budget. It can be challenging to find the funds to extend but by releasing equity from your home, you can spend money to add value to it. This is a great way to utilize your asset and maintain your financial security.

A large kitchen diner is now the on trend way of living suiting twenty first century family lifestyles. Here, you can watch the kids do their homework and cook up some gastronomic feasts. This hub of your home backing onto your wildflower garden, your lawn and your outside space can help you to feel less cluttered and claustrophobic in your own dwelling.

Annexe

If you want to create more square footage but you don’t want to disrupt the footprint of your humble abode, consider an annexe or outbuilding conversion. These are ideal for those families who have teenagers that yearn for more privacy. Having their own annexe space can give them the freedom they desire to chill with friends or spend some time studying without feeling like parental eyes are on them all the time. It can also allow you to enjoy your more spacious home once again as older kids won’t be loitering in your living spaces.

You may adore the four walls in which you live because of the memories you have built up there. While you may assume that you need to list, sell up and ship out, don’t always opt for this without considering the joys of extending and adding square footage to your well loved home.