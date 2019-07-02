Facelift or Regular Fillers – Which Option to Choose

The Limitations of Injectable Treatments

With the popularity of non-invasive procedures and cosmetic surgery increasing at a rapid pace, it’s not hard to believe that millions of men and women undergo some form of anti-ageing work every year, with fillers and anti-wrinkle injections being two of the most popular non-surgical options.These popular injectable treatments make it very easy to iron out lines and wrinkles without the need for incisions but as good as this sounds, there is a downside to non-invasive treatments such as anti-wrinkle injections.

Injectable treatments may be growing in popularity but not many people realise that they have their limitations too.

Anti-wrinkle injections are the ideal way to smooth out the skin and relax the muscles that are responsible for expression lines and wrinkles. Want to increase the volume in your lips and cheeks? Dermal fillers is a lunchtime treatment that can achieve just that. However, if you want to address loose skin, cosmetic injectables aren’t going to do much for you. Not to mention the fact that you need to keep receiving injections to maintain your results.

Even though fillers and anti-wrinkle injections can combat many common signs of ageing, they will never be able to achieve what a facelift can.

Using a facelift, professionals such as plastic surgeon, Dr Laniewski, will make you look younger but still like yourself. And while cosmetic injectables can help you achieve a similar effect, the results won’t be as dramatic or long-lasting.

What about the Cost Difference?

Initially, injectable treatments are going to be more affordable than a facelift but you also need to consider the cumulative cost of maintaining your new appearance. In the long run, injectables can end up being far more expensive than a facelift.

A facelift is going to cost more initially but your results will last you much longer and your results can easily be maintained with the right skin care regime.

Choosing a Procedure that Meets Your Needs

If you are younger than 50 and just want to add more volume to your face and smooth out lines and wrinkles, injectables are a great option. However, if you are struggling with loose skin on your face and neck and have developed jowls, you may want to consider a facelift instead.

Lifting and smoothing sagging skin is one of the main aims of a surgical facelift. If you are also lacking in facial volume, a facelift can help fill in the hollows too but there is a chance you may need to consider fillers too.

Basically, if you just want a quick boost, injectables are a better option for now. If you’re looking for something a little more dramatic, a facelift can provide you with the results you’re hoping for.

Everyone has different requirements though, which is why it’s best to speak to a qualified plastic surgeon that can assist you with a tailored treatment plan that meets your specific needs. Take your time to find the right professional for the job before you make a final call.