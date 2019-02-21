Factors that Can Increase the Risk of Developing Plantar Fasciitis

Plantar fasciitis is a health condition that’s commonly known as heel pain. If you suffer from plantar fasciitis, you’ll likely experience pain on the underside of your heel when walking, especially after long periods of rest, such as after sitting down or getting out of bed in the morning. While this condition usually affects people over 40, it can affect people of any age. If left untreated, complications such as heel spurs can arise. Fortunately, if you’re aware of some of the main causes of plantar fasciitis, you may be able to prevent heel pain from adversely affecting your quality of life.

In this article, we discuss some of the most common causes of plantar fasciitis. Hopefully, this information will help you keep your heels healthy and pain-free.

1. Sudden weight gain or obesity

The more pressure you place on your heel, the more likely you are to strain your plantar fascia, which is the ligament that runs from your heel to your toes on the underside of your foot. For that reason, sudden weight gain and obesity are among the most common causes of plantar fasciitis. If you want to prevent the condition from arising in the first place, you might want to stick to an exercise regime and a healthy, low-calorie diet.

2. Arthritis

Arthritis is a common condition that causes inflammation in your joints. Arthritis can affect just about any part of your body, but if it affects your feet and heels, it may cause plantar fasciitis. Unfortunately, though there are treatments to relieve the painful symptoms of arthritis, it often sticks with you for life. One of the best ways to alleviate the heel pain that can be caused by arthritis is to wear plantar fasciitis insoles, which takes some of the pressure off your inflamed ligament.

3. Diabetes

Several studies show that one out of four people with diabetes will contract a foot problem of some type, and one of them could be plantar fasciitis. Up to now, researches have yet to establish a direct link between diabetes and plantar fasciitis. Nevertheless, because there could potentially be a link between diabetes and plantar fasciitis, you ought to take exercise seriously and do your best to maintain a healthy weight.

4. Wearing shoes with poor cushioning

Wearing shoes that are the wrong size can lead to the inflammation of your plantar fascia ligament. If your footwear places too much strain on this ligament, which lacks elasticity, plantar fasciitis can be a consequence. If your shoes don’t feel comfortable, consider purchasing new ones or wearing insoles that place less pressure on your heel.

5. Prolonged standing on hard surfaces

As we’ve already discussed, plantar fasciitis usually occurs when too much strain is placed on the large ligament in your heel that runs all the way to your toes, which is why standing on hard surfaces for hours at a time can cause painful symptoms. If your job requires you to stand on hard surfaces for prolonged periods, you might want to consider wearing insoles that provide extra cushioning to relieve the tension placed on your heels.

6. Exercise

Unfortunately, despite the fact that it’s an integral part of a healthy lifestyle, exercise can lead to plantar fasciitis. Long-distance running, ballet dancing, aerobic dance and ballistic jumping activities can all contribute to an early onset of heel pain and plantar fasciitis.

If you think you may suffer from plantar fasciitis, you should seek advice from a medical professional sooner rather than later. The earlier you treat the issue, the more likely you are to recover from it, ensuring you can enjoy a high-quality of life free from painful symptoms in your feet.