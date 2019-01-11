Failing In Your Resolutions? Maybe You Need Better Ones!

Choose your goals wisely

New Year’s resolutions are nothing new. In fact, they’ve been around since the days of Ancient Rome . And since the very earliest civilisations we’ve been consistently failing to rise to the challenges we set for ourselves. There are a number of reasons why our resolutions fail , and if you have a track record of giving up or falling flat on your resolutions don’t be downhearted. It doesn’t make you a lazy or weak willed person. It may, however, mean that you need to choose better resolutions. We may be a way into the first month of the new year, but if there’s a part of you that yearns for change read on. Let’s take a look at how you can set yourself better, more achievable and more satisfying resolutions…

Very often our resolutions are doomed to fail before we’ve even begin because we set the wrong goals for ourselves. We can set goals that are too nebulous so that we have no idea where to begin in achieving them. We can set goals that are over ambitious and while we may be able to achieve them, we fail to break them into smaller and more manageable chunks. To take a cue from the world of business, when setting goals for New Year’s Resolutions they need to be SMART which is to say;

Specific

Measurable

Achievable

Relevant

Timely

Set goals that will lead you to new goals

Sometimes we set resolutions for ourselves that cause us to bite off more than we can chew. For example, you may decide that 2019 will be the year in which you give your career the shot on the arm it’s needed for some time. Before you can do this, however, you need to first address the issues that have impeded you career thus far.

For example, if you do not drive this will inevitably create a bottleneck for the kinds of jobs you can apply for and how far you can realistically commute. Thus, if your resolution is to shake up your career, your first stepping stone may be to learn to drive. Click this link and you can get your first driving lesson for free. Set goals which will, in turn, lead to new goals and it’s much easier to track your progress.

Set resolutions you’ll have fun achieving

One of the many reasons why so many of us fail to achieve our resolutions is because even attempting to do so makes us miserable. What’s the point of condemning yourself to a year of misery and frustration? Will that really make you a better person? Instead, focus on resolutions that will be both fun to pursue and rewarding to achieve.

Want to save money and eat more healthily in 2019? Why not sign up to a cookery class or learn to make staple foods that you often buy in store like granola, yoghurt or oat milk. The more fun you have pursuing your goals, the more likely you’ll be to achieve them.

Be kind to yourself

Finally, whatever your goals for your health, your fitness, your career and your life, it’s important to be kind to yourself. Reward yourself for your achievements and find ways to grow beyond your shortcomings rather than beating yourself up over them!