Fall Florals are in Bloom North of the Equator for the Autumn 2018 Season

Our featured piece is the Detachable Anorak by Tibi designer Amy Smilovic. This floral print anorak for those days when just a light windbreaker will do, has detachable hood, a collared neck, a full length zip at the front, welt front pockets, long sleeves and covered elastic at the cuffs. Made from technical weave and featuring a cartoon-art floral pattern, this adorable anorak is feminine a prime an example of downtown New York chic. Also available at Shopbop, the matching Smocked Floral Midi Skirt by Tibi, has on-seam hip pockets, covered elastic at the waist, pleats at the front, hidden zip at the back and hook and eye closure.
*All prices are quoted in Australian dollars and are subject to change by the retailer.