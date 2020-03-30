Family First: Practical Ideas To Help You Care For Older Relatives

Many people find themselves in a situation where their parents need extra help. As you get older, your role changes, and after years of being cared for, you assume the responsibility of looking after older relatives. If your parents need a little extra help around the home, here are some practical ideas to consider.

Moving your parents in

Multi-generational living is becoming increasingly commonplace. If you have space available at home, and you’re keen to look after your parent or parents, it may be beneficial to consider asking your relatives to move in with you. This is not an easy decision, but it might give you peace of mind if you’re worried about a parent being on their own, or you want to be able to help out on a daily basis. If you are thinking of inviting a loved one to join your household, try and plan in advance to make sure your home is ready before they arrive. You might need to make some changes to make rooms more accessible, for example.

Adding an annexe or a granny flat

One option that might appeal to you if you want to have your parents close by, but both parties still want to maintain independence is adding an annexe or a granny flat. If you have outdoor space available, or you have outbuildings that are ripe for conversion, you could create a separate space for your parents. If you don’t already have a building or a section of the house that is suitable, look into relocatable homes. With this option, you can care for your parents and help them out while also giving them their own space. If you convert rooms or add a granny flat, you’ll also be enhancing the value of your home.

Home care services

Home care services are designed to promote independence at the same time as protecting individuals who want to stay at home. If you don’t live close to your parents, or they need more intensive care than you can provide, enlisting the help of a home care agency is an excellent idea. You can work with providers to draw up a personalised plan, which takes your loved one’s needs and preferences into account. Some people may only need a hand around the house and help with getting out and about and shopping, for example, while others may need nursing care or medical treatment. If you are considering hiring a home care agency, it’s crucial to read reviews and testimonials, to talk to the management team and get to know them and to communicate with your parents to make sure they know what is happening and get an accurate idea of the level of assistance they need.

As children, it’s never easy to come to terms with the fact that our parents need help. Whether your loved ones need assistance with chores and getting out of the house, or they require nursing care, there are ways you can help. It’s beneficial to explore different options and to talk about them in detail with your parents before you make a decision.