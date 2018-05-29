Fantastic Furniture Sale

Australia’s best value and furniture retailer, Fantastic Furniture, are having a sale on furniture, bedding and accessories for every room of your home, including package deals, from 21 May to 17 June 2018.

At the Fantastic Sale get 20% Off furniture and 20% Off Quilts, Pillows & Protectors. Get 15% Off Rugs and 10% Off Wall Art, Mirrors & Screens.

Accessories ON SALE include: cushions priced from $5; rugs from $17; mirrors from $26; lamps from $39; and wall art from $44.

Best Buys Package Deals Princess Single Bedroom Package $499

WAS $599 SAVE $100 Little Princesses everywhere will love to play Sleeping Beauty all night long in this gorgeous Princess bedroom setting. Prettily designed in pink and white and with a crown-shaped padded headboard, embellished with diamante buttons, this beautiful bed and matching bedside drawer and dresser will create a royal fanfare in every little girl’s room. (Mattress & accessories not included)

Modena King Single Bedroom Package With Dresser $857

WAS $969 SAVE $112

Create an elegant modern touch to your teens room with this stylish package. Featuring an upholstered, padded headboard with classic stitched details, the contemporary Modena King Single Bed makes a great choice for kids and teenagers. The complementing Retro Dresser and Bedside Drawer with deep drawers on easy glide runners provide plenty of storage space. (Mattress & accessories not included)

Modena Queen Bed with Storage Package $1108

WAS $1289 SAVE $181 Enjoy the luxury of additional bedroom storage and the sumptuous look and feel of a fully upholstered bed with the Modena Queen Bedroom Package. Three discreet drawers on the bed provide space to store extra clothes or bedding and the striking yet simple design will coordinate well with a variety of bedroom furniture. Complimented by the the beautiful Bravo bedsides and tallboy, the Modena with storage bedroom package combines functionality with good looks. (Mattress & accessories not included)

Cabin Single Bedroom Package $499

WAS $599 SAVE $100

Add a fresh look to your child’s bedroom or guest room with this modern single bed package. The streamlined design combined with the lovely light oak finish gives this package a sleek contemporary style that will co-ordinate well with a variety of interiors. Dress with brights, pastels or crisp whites to hit ‘re-fresh’ on your child’s bedroom or to up-style your spare room. (Mattress and accessories not included)

Cabin King Single Loft Bed Package $829

WAS $999 SAVE $170 Your kids will love this cleverly designed loft bed. This smart setup comes with the Cabin single bed, which makes it perfect for sleepovers! (Mattress & accessories not included)

Best Furniture Buys

Retro 7 Piece Dining Set $649

WAS $799 SAVE $150

Achieve that sought-after Scandinavian style with the Retro 7pce dining set, featuring a soft moulded table-top with solid timber legs. Pair with our Retro dining chairs to give your dining room a funky retro edge, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Mix and match across the range for the ultimate in co-ordinated home styling.

Retro 3 Drawer Buffet $399

WAS $499 SAVE $100 Retro lovers are guaranteed to fall in love with our fabulous Retro range. Featuring a combination of solid and engineered timber, and a classic two-tone retro white and oak finish, you can achieve the latest Scandinavian retro style for an extremely affordable price. Mix and match across the range for the ultimate in co-ordinated home styling.

Retro 160cm Entertainment Unit $319

WAS $399 SAVE $80

Retro lovers are guaranteed to fall in love with our fabulous Retro range. Featuring a combination of solid and engineered timber, and a classic two-tone retro white and oak finish, you can achieve the latest Scandinavian retro style for an extremely affordable price. Mix and match across the range for the ultimate in co-ordinated home styling. Maximum TV size recommended for this unit is 55″ or 122cm wide.

Tivoli 3 Seater Chaise $899

WAS $999 SAVE $100 This gorgeous sofa combines stunning looks and sumptuous comfort. Thick foam seats and back cushions with smart stitching give an eye-catching contemporary style that will look fantastic in any home.