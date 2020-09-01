Fascinating Plumbing Facts, You Need To Know

At SPS Plumbers, we are committed to providing our clients with high-quality services and affordable solutions. Whether you need drain pipe repair, tap or toilet repairs or replacement or Blocked Drain Sydney services, we are here to help.

Some Interesting Facts

However, we also like to keep our clients informed about various pieces of information about plumbing. Here are some plumbing facts to know:

Standard plumbing services are quite ancient and originated in around 3,000 BC. The Indus River Valley civilization had well planned earthen plumbing pipes that transported water as well as drain wastes.

If there is a leaky tap in your house that drips twice every minute, you will end up wasting almost four litres of water each week.

John Harrington invented the flushing toilet in the year 1596. That’s where the term “The John” came from. Thomas Crapper was the person responsible for making this system popular, and that’s another reason why the toilet is also called “the crapper”.

There is a common myth which says that if you flush toilets located in the southern hemisphere, the water will flow only in the opposite direction. However, this is untrue, and the water can flow in either of the hemispheres in any direction.

The Latin word “plumbum” (lead) is where the word plumber has originated from.

When you are using a plunger, you need to use the right one because there are two different types. A toilet plunger is always narrow towards the bottom so that it can fit in the toilet. However, a shower or sink plunger is flat, and it is vital to use the right one for the correct application.

Al Moen was the person who invented the single-handed faucet in 1939. This faucet can control cold and hot water in a single turn.

If you insulate your home’s pipes, it can help curb the amount of heat lost when water travels from the heater to the taps or showers. It will also run much less water while you wait for it to become warm, which will help save you money on utility bills.

There is a floating mechanism in the toilet water tank. This mechanism is called a ball cock, and it effectively controls the water flow.

Sir William Congreve, a British man, invented the very first fire sprinkler system. He designed it so that perforated pipes were installed along ceilings and a valve outside could be used to allow the water to flow through them when needed.

All covers are always circular because even if someone happens to turn them sideways, they will not fall through their opening.

If you need any Plumbing Sydney wide work or want a free no-obligation quote, just get in touch with us at SPS Plumbers. Our number is 02 9002 7332, You can also fill in the contact us form, and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible to discuss your requirements.