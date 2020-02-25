Fashion Designers Who Made Their Debut as Kids

Melissa Jade Aiello

Born in 2001, Melissa Jade Aiello managed to make her debut into the fashion scene through her love of art. At the age of 9, the English designer started finding her art by drawing fashion models from magazine pages.

Then, she started printing the sketches on t-shirts leading to her t-shirts company, Tees By Missy X.in turn, this led her to get herself in renowned fashion magazine Vogue at the age of 12.

Moziah Bridges

Famously known as Mo, Moziah Bridges started making his own ties after he got a sewing machine from his grandfather at the age of 9.

It is refreshing to find a young man who has a love of formal wear from such a young age. Usually, formal wear is considered to be an adult-only sector. But more managed to change the game.

More so, Mo started making vintage themed bow ties and later launched his own bow tie company, Mo’s Bow.

Cecilia Cassini

Cecilia Cassini is the right example of fashionistas from birth. The 21-year-old began repurposing clothing material at the age of 4!

Thanks to her supportive parents, Cassini got her first sewing machine at the age of six. After that, her fashion designing has been spiraling upwards.

Cassini is well known for her elaborate and unique fashion pieces which have made her quite popular in the Hollywood celebrity scene.

She also emphasizes that she is a fashion icon herself from the type of outfits she wears.

She also emphasizes that she is a fashion icon herself from the type of outfits she wears.