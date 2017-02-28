Fashion: Freeform 360 Multi Directional Stretch Jeans for Women

Freeform 360 Jeans at Jeanswest with new 4-way smart stretch technology. The ultimate performance jeans, Freeform denim offers multi-directional stretch and smart recovery to allow for optimal flexibility and endurance.

Made from a revolutionary denim with smart stretch technology from world leading denim mill Orta Anadolu in Turkey, these jeans will move and flex with you no matter what. With stretch in both the vertical and horizontal planes, the denim hugs your curves and smooths over any lumps and bumps making you feel amazing all day! The fabric also has the highest stretch and recovery performance possible which means the jeans will retain their original shape without any bagging or sagging.

Freeform 360 Range

Freeform 360 Jeans for women available in Australian sizes 6 to 16 at Jeanswest. 4-Way Multi Directional Stretch. Superior Mobility. Ultra Comfort!

About Jeanswest

Since opening in Perth, WA 40 years ago Jeanswest has grown into one of Australia and New Zealand’s favourite lifestyle fashion brands with over 230 stores and significant online presence. We offer an easy to wear, casual range of fashionable clothing for men and women, and have recently launched a complimentary Maternity and Kids range for ages 6 months to 4 years.

The Jeanswest range is designed in Australia and produced from high quality materials with a focus on detail. Denim is their specialty and Jeanswest offer a 100% quality guarantee on all their jeans. Jeanswest offer one of the world’s largest ranges of washes, fits and leg length. To wear with their fashion range of clothing, Jeanswest offers every style of jeans from super skinny and slim straight to bootcut, a seasonal range of fashion denim, and a unique and comprehensive Specialty Denim range.