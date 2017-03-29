Fashion: The Butterfly Printed Frock by Leona Edmiston

Share this: Twitter

This beautiful Butterfly Print from Leona Edmiston’s New York print house is an absolute favourite. The design is from an antique Japanese kimono, the date of origin remains unknown but the exquisite lines of the flora and fauna featured in this print will leave you with a feeling of tranquillity.

Available in three different styles – Lainey, Lady and Olivia – the Butterfly Printed Frock by Leona Edmiston is the perfect addition to your Autumn wardrobe.

Lainey

With Sophisticated style and comfort rolled into one, Lainey will be the perfect addition to your Autumnal wardrobe. This Frock features this season’s must have Butterfly print; this print was picked from an antique Japanese kimono and hails from Leona Edmiston’s New York print house. With a swinging shift shape Lainey is detailed with long flared sleeves, made unique with dusty lavender colour block contrasting panels. Style her with Black Patent heels for your next evening out.

Lady

Lady features this season’s must have Butterfly Print; this print was picked from an antique Japanese kimono and hails from Leona Edmiston’s New York print house. Executed in a sweet shift shape she is detailed with a V neckline, followed by self covered buttons, ruching at the bodice and soft gathering around the sleeve head. Lady has a swinging gathered two tiered skirt panel which creates beautiful flow and drape. This silhouette is suitable for many shapes and can be worn bare legged or with 100D control Pins for those cooler days.

Olivia

Exuberate effortless style and sophistication in Olivia. This Frock features this season’s must have Butterfly print; this print was picked from an antique Japanese kimono and hails from Leona Edmiston’s New York print house. With a sheath silhouette she is detailed with a soft cowl neckline, below elbow length sleeve and waist cinching double tie sash belt. Style with Leona Edmiston’s Gold Mirror Heel to complete your Autumnal look.

About Leona Edmiston

The Leona Edmiston label is about being embracive rather than prescriptive or dictatorial. This brand loves to empower women to experiment and celebrate their own sense of style. Leona’s signature eclectic, lust worthy prints are sourced from an array of print houses around the world. The collections give women that signature piece which is versatile, ageless and utterly wearable. Leona Edmiston is a brand made to be enjoyed and lived in.