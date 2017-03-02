Fashion: The New Basic Essentials Range by UNIQLO is anything but basic

Anything but basic, the Uniqlo U range is a collection of progressive essentials created in UNIQLO’s Paris atelier by artistic director, Christophe Lemaire, and a team of international designers. Employing advanced materials, experimenting with cutting-edge techniques and exploring new and unique shapes, Uniqlo U is reinventing the basics for your wardrobe.

Available online and in-store in 15 countries, including Australia, Uniqlo U is the Future of LifeWear:

Dresses The team led by Christophe Lemaire is reinventing basics to be anything but basic. Our featured dress is refreshingly light and cool in pretty stripes, the Seersucker Sleeveless Long Dress is a practical style that anyone can wear. Designed in button-down shirt style with buttons that make a stylish accent. Made with crinkled seersucker fabric that feels soft and cool on the skin. Pin tucks at the shoulders create a softly flowing shape. A stand-up collar adds effortless style. Features delicate stripes for a stylish accent. Made from 100% cotton. Available in Yellow (pictured), and Orange. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL. Our favourite dresses from the collection:

Outerwear

Our featured outerwear from the collection, the Uniqlo U Collarless Blouson is a feminine blouson with gathered design accents.

Designed with functionality for all. The rounded, relaxed silhouette is achieved through technical cutting. Gathers at the collar, hem, and sleeves making the piece comfortably compact.

The rich, washed poplin has a hint of stretch. Rivets have been added to increase durability at the neck. An active yet feminine piece.

Colours: Brown (pictured), Off White, Black, and Yellow.

Available sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL.

Our favourite outerwear from the collection:

Shirts A relaxed, elegant shirt beautifully cut from thick material, the Rayon Oversized Short Sleeve Shirt is functional and designed for all. Featuring overall large sizing for a relaxed silhouette. The wide sleeves are cropped at the elbow so you can roll them up. The rayon material enhances the feeling of thickness. Sharp, printed collar. Simply elegant and understated. Available in five colours: Orange (pictured), White, Black, Brown, and Olive. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL. Our favourite shirts from the collection:

Knitwear

The Uniqlo U Cotton Mesh Crew Neck Sweater features stripes of mesh fabric in a sweatshirt design.

It’s a practical style that anyone can wear. Made with loosely-knit mesh fabric for a transparent look. The mesh fabric stripes add casual flair. Arm holes are tailored with high-precision full-fashion stitching. Made with soft, light 100% Supima® cotton. Looks and feels cool on hot summer days.

Colours: White (pictured), Black, Pink, and Brown.

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL.

Our favourite knitwear from the collection:

Bottoms Nuanced color and workwear style stitching make for a unique pair of jeans with these Uniqlo U Boyfriend Ankle Length Jeans. These boyfriend jeans feature with a slightly roomy fit. Made with genuine Japanese denim that’s pre-dyed for rich color. Visible stitching adds a design accent. Features a fly front with metal button. Roll up the cuffs for neat, casual style. Colours: Blue (pictured), White, Black, and Dark Orange. Also pictured: Uniqlo U Denim Long Jacket featuring a relaxed fit for a modern look. Visible stitching on chest pocket and flap pockets for a unique look. Designed without a lining, this jacket made with sturdy denim feels light and comfortable. Our favourite skirts from the collection: Our favourite pants from the collection:

