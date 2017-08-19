Fathers Day Gift Ideas 2017

This year, Fathers Day will be celebrated in Australia on Sunday 3 September 2017. To help you find the best gift for Dad, we’ve put together together this Fathers Day Gift Guide. Loaded with gifts available online and in-store, there’s something for everyone here.

Hallmark Australia has just released a Shoebox Collection of humour cards – there are 56 new designs to choose from plus 34 best sellers. The Hallmark Shoebox Collection retails for $4.99 each and are available in-store at Coles, Target, NewsXpress, The Lucky Charm, selected Kmart stores, and independent retailers.

If you’re looking for a more traditional Fathers Day gift, you can’t go past BONDS Socks & Undies for quality and value. BONDS men’s underwear caters to all men of all tastes. Like more coverage? Try the trunks. BONDS is also the manufacturer of classic briefs, hipsters and multipacks that Aussie men know and love in various colours and prints. BONDS also makes a large range of sport socks, business socks and socks for every other occasion. You can also find bargains on BONDS menswear brands at the Bonds Outlet Store, from comfy undies from Bonds and Jockey to durable socks from Explorer, at a fraction of the retail price.

Check out the Ethical Gifts for Fathers Day available now at the Oxfam Shop. Dad will love these ethical gifts and you’ll love the prices which start from just $9.95!

Fathers Day Hampers Bockers & Pony range of Father’s Day Gifts and Hampers, priced from $49 and perfect for the discerning male and Dads of all ages. Dad will love to receive a Father’s Day gift hamper overflowing with great wine and yummy chocolates. Delivered to Melbourne and Sydney on the same business day and next business day Australia wide in time to say Happy Father’s Day. Or spoil Dad this year with one of Macarthur Baskets delectable range of Fathers Day Hampers priced from just $25.95. Since 1999 Macarthur Baskets has established itself as being one of Australia’s leading online hamper suppliers. Macarthur Baskets offers next business day anywhere in Australia if ordered by 3pm the previous day. Same day delivery is available in the Sydney Metropolitan Area when ordered by 9am.

Menswear & Accessories

Available online and in-store, David Jones Gift Ideas for Fathers Day includes a range of brand name and designer menswear, accessories, fragrance, wine & spirits for Dad priced from $9.95. Enjoy Free Delivery when you spend $50 or more as well as other convenient delivery options including: Click & Collect, Sydney Same Day Delivery, Parcel Pick Up and National Express.

Fossil is an American lifestyle brand ingrained in authenticity and a distinctive Vintage-inspired design aesthetic. Fossil has a range of vintage-inspired watches, bags, and jewellery for men and Fossil Australia is currently offering 20% Off Full Priced Products for Fathers Day. To receive this discount enter the coupon code: DAD20 at checkout. Fossil Australia is also offering Extra gift with any Fossil Q Smartwatch purchase Please note both of these offers expire on 3 September 2017.

Thank Dad in style with a purchase from the Van Heusen Fathers Day Gift Guide. Van Heusen is the trusted style authority, delivering effortless style as a blueprint for success in his life. Van Heusen are the number-one selling business shirt brand in department stores across Australia, offering the largest range of collar and sleeve length combinations in the Australasian market. The range includes men’s suits, shirts, casual wear, and accessories. Offering Australia-wide & NZ shipping, 30-day full returns and free shipping for Australian orders over $100, suiting up has never been so easy!

Shaving & Personal Grooming Shaver Shop Fathers Day Sale is now on in-store and online until 3 September 2017. Shop online and receive free shipping when you spend $100 or more. Shaver Shop is a specialist personal grooming retailer that has successfully operated in Australia for over 29 years. In addition to the online store, there are 81 Shaver Shop stores located across: Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, ACT, Northern Territory and Tasmania. Men’s grooming has taken off in the last couple of years, with men being more conscious then ever of how they look and wanting top quality products to achieve stylish looks. In the past, there was more a focus on women buying their man products – but men have really stepped up and have agreed that appearance is key. Men can experience a difference with their look with the huge range of men’s grooming products at RY.com.au. RY offers everyday Free Shipping on orders over $99 + free samples with every order. AND every RY order is backed by a 100% money back guarantee and 100% price-match promise ensuring quality products at the lowest prices.

Men’s Skincare

Everyone deserves a little pampering in their life. L’OCCITANE Australia has a special line just for men, for those daily aggressions that can wreak havoc on male skin. With energizing scents like cade and citron, L’OCCITANE take personal grooming to a new level so he can look and smell great with the power of nature. Men’s skin also needs a little extra love from time to time. Shaving can really aggravate your face, so it’s important to have shaving products that soothe and protect skin from the blade to keep you looking your best. Face care may seem like an unnecessary step, but you’ll be surprised what a difference a good aftershave can make. And when it comes to bath time, look no further than our energizing shower gels and soaps that wake you up with scents formulated specifically for men who value the outdoors and all that nature has to offer.

The SkincareStore.com.au knows that skincare is not just essential for women. Men must take steps to keep their skin in good health on a daily basis if they wish to look their best, but the needs of a man’s complexion are much different than those of a woman’s. To help men find the solutions that they need to promote healthy skin, many of today’s top skincare companies produce formulas that are made with men in mind. These products address skincare issues that are unique to men, such as facial shaving irritation, and are balanced specifically for men’s body chemistry.

Clinique believes that every skin can be great skin. That’s why everything they do is custom-fit to your Skin Type and concerns. And why every beautifully crafted Clinique skin care and makeup product is Allergy Tested and 100% Fragrance Free. Clinique’s range of skincare for men. Every man can have great skin. Clinique has pioneered the simple custom-fit skin care that proves it.

Mens Sunglasses Whether you’re looking to upgrade your Dad’s daggy lenses or add to his already stylish collection, Maui Jim’s new range of men’s sunglasses will give Dad exactly what he’s been looking for this Father’s Day. Maui Jim, pioneer of the world’s number one polarised lens, have a range of styles to suit every Dad no matter what look they’re going for – from the sporty to the stylish and the corporate man! All Maui Jim sunglasses feature their patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology, which wipes out 99.9% of the glare, blocks 100% of the harmful UV rays and boosts colour, keeping Dad feeling and looking younger for longer!

Latest Technology

Whether your Dad is a tech fanatic or just in need of a serious smartphone upgrade, the HTC U11 is the perfect gift. Dad will no longer have to worry about missing that perfect shot with the HTC U11’s camera, the highest rated among the smartphone pack – even coming up trumps when compared to the iPhone 7!

If he enjoys his old-school tunes, the U11’s audio can be tailored to his hearing, offering active noise cancellation – perfect for the work commute.

For the Dads who do appreciate some of the special tech specs the HTC U11 offers –

HTC Edge Sense – a squeeze-able side that allows you to snap action shots with just one squeeze

Liquid Surface – a stunning unique water resistant design

HTC Sense Companion and Google Assistant – for a smarter, more helpful smartphone