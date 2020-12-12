Feel Confident With These Five Tips

Confidence is something that is extremely hard to come by, especially if you have had yours knocked. The oddest thing about confidence is that it takes less than a moment to knock your confidence right out of the park, and years to build it back up again. The thing is, you can work on your confidence to bring it back to the level you had it at before something went wrong. You deserve to have high self-esteem, and whether you are extroverted and loud, or sensitive and quiet, you can feel exponentially confident and full of sunshine if you follow our tips below.

1. Smile. No one likes being told to smile, but sometimes it takes smiling at yourself in the mirror to feel good. You can feel insecure, but your mood will instantly change when you smile at yourself. It can help you to relieve stress, improve your immune system and make you look younger. It can also encourage you to feel confident enough to get the makeover you always wanted! A simple smile can trick your brain into feeling better in the same way a facelift without surgery or a makeover can. Lipstick on, smile big and you’ll feel the benefits very quickly!

2. Chin Up & Tally-Ho! One of the biggest boosts to your confidence can be in pulling those shoulders back, holding your head high and moving forward no matter what. When you feel down on yourself, you need to stand tall and view the world with your head up. Bowing your head will only make you feel less confident, less happy and more insecure. Make eye contact with people and feel connected to people around you, too. When you keep your head down and your eyes to the floor, you’re going to give off the vibes that you want to hide. Don’t hide; you have too much to give the world to hide away!

3. Think Ahead. When you picture yourself as more confident in the future, you will be that person. It’s so much easier to step into your future shoes when you practice who you want to become. Changing your thinking now and knowing you’re going to achieve everything that you want to achieve is the first step. You can change your life and your confidence – it’s simply a matter of making it so.

4. Get Up And Go. Movement can help you to feel instantly more confident. Not only do you do better with your endorphins ricocheting around your body, you feel good for moving. Physical changes often take place when you exercise properly, so get up and go whether you are up for it or not. Push yourself – you’ll thank yourself afterwards and you’ll feel excellent for it.

5. Put Your Heart Into It. If confidence is what you really, really want, you need to chase after it. Take the time to put your heart into it and make a real effort to grab yours back!

You deserve every ounce of confidence that you can get, so why not start with these tips and see how far they’ll take you? You should feel as good on the inside as you look on the outside, so make it happen and feel good for a change!