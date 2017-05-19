Feeling Threatened By Cricket? See It As An Opportunity Instead!

Share this: Twitter

For anyone who’s married to or going out with a cricket fan, the most intense period of cricket watching is over for now – for a year or so. However, that doesn’t mean cricket fades out of view completely; there are still the international tours and matches against visiting international teams to consider even when we’re not in the domestic cricket season.

If you’re not into the cricket yourself, it probably seems that there’s always some kind of cricket going on somewhere in the world to distract your partner and take his attention away from you.

Coming up in November, for instance, is the eagerly anticipated 2017-18 Ashes series against England – provided,of course, that the current pay dispute for the Aussie team is resolved. This time the series will be on home turf, which will mean your man is even more caught up in proceedings than the years the Ashes take place in England. The games will be played at five different venues across Australia, with the series ending on 8 January 2018. But even then, it’s not over – as a series of one-day internationals against England take place for the rest of January. Although England are the current holders, the odds are most definitely in Australia’s favour to win back the Ashes in this series.

So, the eternal question for a cricket widow is how she responds to the constant love rival that comes in the form of eleven men, some bats and a cricket ball?

Embrace the game yourself

Get to know what the sport of cricket is all about; understand the rules and start to watch the games with your man. He’ll love the fact that you’re showing an interest in one of his passions and, you never know, it could develop into something you both enjoy.

While he might already be a font of all knowledge on the game, you can do your own research too. And you’d be surprised at how having a bet on the cricket can instantly make the viewing more entertaining and relevant to you. You’ll have a vested interest in seeing how things turn out! Finding out more about the game isn’t difficult. For instance, for upcoming international cricket games, you can find the latest betting advice here, along with cricket news stories to give you a better background picture of the game.

Turn local matches into social occasions

Of course, even if you fail to develop an interest in the sport itself, it doesn’t mean you have to make yourself scarce just because the cricket’s on. If there’s a local match on that your partner and his friends are going to, there’s no reason why the wives, girlfriends and kids can’t tag along – even if they’re not that bothered about the game. It’s a great way to socialise and meet some new people. Suggest a group picnic where you all bring a dish and have some fun with the cricket going on in the background.

And if it’s a game that the guys are watching on TV at your place, invite them to bring their families too and you can all have a barbecue together while the match is going on.

Use the time to do other stuff

We all lead busy lives, and there are often plenty of instances when you don’t feel you have time to do everything that you want. You might sometimes feel you don’t have much time to do things for yourself precisely because you’re in a relationship.

Instead of sulking because the weekend’s going to be dominated by cricket, grasp the opportunity to have some girly time with your friends. Make plans to do the kind of things your man wouldn’t be interested in, like booking in that spa day with your BFF or going for a weekend away somewhere with the girls.

Don’t view cricket as a threat; it’s either an opportunity for you to develop an interest you can share with your partner or a chance to have some girly time while he does his own thing.